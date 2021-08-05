If you're looking for an inspirational story, then this might be it. A man from Tulubi, a village in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, spent thirty years building a road through the hills because the government had refused to.

Harihar Behera began building the road with his brother Krushna, when he was in his twenties. The only tools they had on them were a hammer, hoe and a crowbar. Ultimately, they ended up building one that is 3 km long.

Apparently, many years ago residents of the village had approached a minister to make a request for the construction of a road in the area because commutation was a serious issue. But the plea was not heard. Which is what led to Harihar taking the initiative.

He has really garnered appreciation for his efforts and will.

Harihar Behera, another Dashrath Manjhi from Odisha. There are so many like him and all of them deserve #PeoplesPadma. With grit and determination, these heroes have truly pushed the limits of human capability. https://t.co/DNq4kO5uuG — Asit Ranjan Mishra (@Armilu) August 4, 2021

Harihar Behera has achieved an extraordinary feat by carving a 3-km path through hills by his hard-work over a period of 30 years, so that his village could connect with the main road in Nayagarh. I salute Harihar’s grit and determination in the face of astonishing hardships🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/nYDFVPyeh6 — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) August 5, 2021

Harihar Behera and his brother from Nayagarh(Odisha) built a road of 3km after Govt denial. Solute him for his effort. From this I think we clearly get the idea that we don't have to always depend on Govt to solve our problems @htTweets @Naveen_Odisha @PradeepJenaIAS@PWD_Odisha pic.twitter.com/sQcp3sgp5N — Sunil Kumar Dash (@SunilKu94874690) August 4, 2021

These are the kind of people society truly needs.