As the results for Delhi Assembly Election unfolded, Arnab Goswami of Republic TV kept losing his shit. Now, it is common knowledge that Goswami losing his shit is like social media companies selling your data, every day, without a break.

But yesterday was something different. Goswami was especially animated yesterday. He was spotted jumping around every time the trends showed a distant possibility of a BJP comeback in the elections, which garnered some good reactions on Twitter.

I challenge you all..!! Nobody can mimic Arnab better than me..!! #republictv #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/LpDCPiW1XP — Usman Qureshi (@UsmanQu12681135) February 11, 2020

#republictv Arnab still thinks BJP will win. Good #ArnabGoswami never looses hope. He might be thinking revoting in Delhi Assembly now. https://t.co/bCBmFBIl0i — Mir Azad Ahmad (@MirAzadAhmad) February 12, 2020

BJP candidates should learn from Arnab - this is called courage and confidence 💪🏽 https://t.co/SmVqWj8qVu — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) February 11, 2020

So what are you missing on #republictv https://t.co/Bz5bCaoyU6 — Rajeshwari Kalyanam (@Raj_Kalyanam) February 11, 2020

Sex is good and all but have you seen #ArnabGoswami slowly dying inside on the day election results are announced and BJP loses. @republic — Richa (@effacing_richa) February 11, 2020

