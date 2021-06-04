The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. That stands true for so many big corporations, the founders of which would not have thought they will end up creating something so big.

Here are pictures from those early days when their offices were small but dreams were still as big.

1. Apple

Apple 1, also known as Apple Computer 1 was the first computer from Apple Inc, and was hand-built by Steve Wozniak in 1976. he was later joined by Steve Jobs, who proposed that they sell the computer. The rest is history.

2. Microsoft

This picture is from 1980, after Bill Gates and Paul Allen signed a historic contract with IBM, that would take their company to unimaginable heights. This was 5 years after the company was founded and Gtes was 25 at the time.

3. Adobe Systems

Charles Geschke and John Warnock started Adobe from the latter's garage in 1982. Interestingly, the comany gets its name from the stream behind Warnock's house in California. This photo is from company's early days.

4. Samsung

Samsung was founded in 1938 and this is one of its first headquarters. They are now synonymous with phones but back in the 30s, they were making noodles, before venturing into other areas like textile, insurance, etc. It was in the 60s when they ventured into electronics and never looked back.

5. Google

Founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998, Google was supposed to be a research project. The word Google comes from 'googol' which signifies 1 followed by 100 zeroes. The name was supposed to tell that Google can give huge information.

6. Yahoo

Before Google, there was Yahoo, though their timing almost coincides. Yahoo was started by Jerry Yang and David Filo and stands for 'Yet Another Hierarchically Organized Oracle'.

7. Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz and Sean Parker in one of Facebook's first offices in 2005. Their first headquarter is actually as much discussed for its murals as it is for the start of something historic. The reason? The sexual nature of the artwork.

8. Tata Group

Textile business was the first big venture of the TATA group and a big risk because the office was set in Nagpur instead of Mumbai. However, that went on to prove a great decision. This image is from around 1874.

9. Reliance

Reliance, founded in 1958, was dealing in spices and yarn. Here, Dhiurbhai Ambani can be seen in one of their initial workplaces. The current revenue generation of the company is US$70 billion.

10. Infosys

Infosys was founded in 1981 with a meger sum of $250, which stands around ₹18,255 today. The company was set up in Pune, Maharashtra and offices were later opened in Bangaluru, which is where the photo was taken.

11. Havells

Started by Qimat Rai Gupta in 1958 when he was just in school, the first office of Havell's was opened in Old Delhi. This photo is from 1979.

Crazy how far they've come.