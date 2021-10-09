Air India, the largest carrier airline of India, has been in existence for a long time. Back in the 60s and 70s, travelling by Air India was a unique experience for Indians and foreigners alike.

Sam Chui, a Chinese-Australian aviation and travel vlogger and photographer has documented how Air India B747 experience looks like. Here are few of his exclusive photos that have been published on his website.

From interiors to food, each and every thing onboard 747 brought the Indian culture alive.

The air hostesses greeting the passengers became one of the most memorable experiences for them.

The crew waiting to board the plane.

The following pictures are from Debasish Chakraverty's private collection of Air India memorabilia from 1969 to 1989. His father piloted the 707s and 747s during this period.

A flight attendant serving a passenger in the first-class section of the Emperor Ashoka.

The Maharaja lounge of Emperor Ashoka. The design of this lounge was one-of-a-kind.

JRD Tata, the then Chairman of Air India, being served in a silverware by a flight attendant in 1971.

Just a bunch of air hostesses.

The Air India experience in the 70s left a remarkable impression on the passengers. Antony Toth, a retro aviation collector, recreated the retro 747 experience, when Air India was known for their hospitality, interiors and everything else.

He spent much of his 2020 to re-create the glorious past of Air India B747-200 retro flying experience. You can watch the video here.

You can check more exclusive pictures here.