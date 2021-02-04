In light of the Modi government's reaction to farmers' protests in the country, lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan has shared an old video of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee talking in support of farmers and farmers' protests.

The video, which is from 1980, shows Vajpayee addressing a crowd about the plight of the cotton and jute farmers in the country. He criticised the then government for setting prices crop and then not buying it themselves.

भाजपा के भक्त अटल बिहारी वाजपेई का 1980 का भाषण किसानों और उनके ऊपर सरकार के अत्याचार के बारे में सुन लें! pic.twitter.com/nko4wNdlgU — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 4, 2021

Vajpayee also explained that since small scale farmers had to sell their crops in the absence of proper storage space, they had to sell them at a quarter the price. And that's why they were agitated.

While some people fondly remembered Vajpayee after watching the video, some others were wondering about the mass hashtag campaign involving Bollywood celebs and cricketers.

Sir we don't have a gem like Atal ji in oppositions that's the main reason for today's turmoil. — RITESH NAMDEO (@RITESHNAMDEO5) February 4, 2021

This fit right pic.twitter.com/AYpf762LzN — نُومیر Numair ul haq (@NumairUlhaq) February 4, 2021

Bhakto ki sulag gyi🤣🤣🤣 — एक बिहारी (@vraaz_verma) February 4, 2021

Hopefully, the people it's intended for, also watch the video.

Bjp then vs. Bjp now https://t.co/BQaET4YYes — Abhishek Vaghela (@Abhishe28079914) February 4, 2021

