Coronavirus might have caught us all unawares and panic-stricken, but according to some of the leading minds around the world, the signs were all there. Apparently, we just weren't paying attention, as this video that's going viral shows.

A 5-year-old video of a TED talk Bill Gates gave shows him expounding on how the next major global threat is not war, but a virus.

He predicts that we're not ready for the next epidemic, as we have not invested enough in being prepared.

Watch the video below.

This now 5-year-old TED talk with Bill Gates well documents what the former Microsoft CEO has been saying in the last year, insisting on the risk that at this point has become a global emergency [full video: https://t.co/l9fB2zy11R] #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RDLBNIVMWC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 17, 2020

Considering the talk was given 5 years ago, it's disappointing that world leaders didn't pay heed. The warnings given were dismissed, and now we're in the thick of what appears to be exactly what he most feared.