Coronavirus might have caught us all unawares and panic-stricken, but according to some of the leading minds around the world, the signs were all there. Apparently, we just weren't paying attention, as this video that's going viral shows.

A 5-year-old video of a TED talk Bill Gates gave shows him expounding on how the next major global threat is not war, but a virus. 

He predicts that we're not ready for the next epidemic, as we have not invested enough in being prepared.

Watch the video below.

Considering the talk was given 5 years ago, it's disappointing that world leaders didn't pay heed. The warnings given were dismissed, and now we're in the thick of what appears to be exactly what he most feared.