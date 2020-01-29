I did this for my hero...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo
But, hours after the episode, an old video has emerged online that shows Republic TV journalist Deepti Sachdeva do something quite similar to what Kunal Kamra did with Arnab Goswami yesterday on board a plane.
Dubbed as a Republic TV Exclusive interview, this interaction, dated 20 July, 2017, was about confronting Tejashwi Yadav with regards to his meeting with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on board a plane.
Flight attendants can also be heard in the background, requesting the Republic TV journalist to step back but, she continues with her questions.
Even at the time of its release, people on social media spoke up about how the Republic TV's journalist and Arnab don't seem to respect people's private and public spaces.
Kunal Kamra came under fire for his viral video on the flight which also led to him being issued no-fly notices. However, we don't really know what happened in the case of Republic TV's journalist Deepti post this interview that was also conducted on board a flight. In a similar manner.