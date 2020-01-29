By now, the entire nation knows that Kunal Kamra met Arnab Goswami on a flight last evening. What ensued wasn't just a video of Kunal questioning Arnab in the journalist's own style. It also led to an internet storm, followed by airlines - IndiGo and Air India - issuing a No-Fly statement or Kamra.

Kamra, in the meantime, explained himself in a statement he shared online soon after the video went viral.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

But, hours after the episode, an old video has emerged online that shows Republic TV journalist Deepti Sachdeva do something quite similar to what Kunal Kamra did with Arnab Goswami yesterday on board a plane.

Dubbed as a Republic TV Exclusive interview, this interaction, dated 20 July, 2017, was about confronting Tejashwi Yadav with regards to his meeting with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on board a plane.

In the video, Tejashwi, who initially refuses to answer Deepti, further goes on to tell her that this is not the right time to talk, however she chooses not to listen to him as she continues asking questions.

Flight attendants can also be heard in the background, requesting the Republic TV journalist to step back but, she continues with her questions.

Even at the time of its release, people on social media spoke up about how the Republic TV's journalist and Arnab don't seem to respect people's private and public spaces.

Kunal Kamra came under fire for his viral video on the flight which also led to him being issued no-fly notices. However, we don't really know what happened in the case of Republic TV's journalist Deepti post this interview that was also conducted on board a flight. In a similar manner.