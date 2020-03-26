Covid-19 might be one of the biggest crisis of this decade, but this pandemic has been a boon for the planet.

The endangered Olive Ridleys in Odisha’s Rushikulya rookery have returned to dig nests and lay eggs as there is no human and tourist intrusion due to the lockdown.

According to the Forest Department, over 2,78,502 mother turtles became a part of the day-time nesting activity. Over 72,142 Olive Ridleys have arrived at the beach to dig nests and lay eggs, since Tuesday morning.

The total number of turtles laying their eggs till now is over 7.9 lakh. While mass nesting at Gahirmatha is over, it is continuing at Rushikulya. It is estimated that around six crore eggs will be laid this year.

The Forest Department also claimed that this year saw the highest number of turtles,

Every alternate year is either a bad year or a good year. However, in the last two years we have seen a phenomenal increase in nesting numbers. This year we have estimated that at least 4.75 lakh turtles came on to nest on Rushikulya beach.

Here's hoping for such instances to take place in the future even without a global crisis.