The outbreak of coronavirus has disrupted everything on the globe, with one of the biggest sufferers being sports.

Many big tournaments that were either supposed to start in summer, or end - have all been suspended/postponed for now. Here we look at some of those.

1. Summer Olympics postponed for the first time in history.

While Tokyo, the venue for the mega event, wasn't too keen on postponing the games initially - holding them proved to be impossible because of the virus outbreak. The tentative dates for Olympics to start is 23 July 2021 now.

2. Premier League postponed until May, at least.

While the earlier plan was to start the games in the beginning of April, the suspension had to be extended, keeping in mind the gravity of the situation in the UK. For now, games are expected to start in May but that also seems highly unlikely.

3. Indian Premier League suspended till April 15.

Again, this decision was taken when the situation was slightly better. April 15 is when the lockdown ends in India and it is impossible for the games to start right away. The fate of the tournament will be decided once everything settles a bit and a meeting of all franchise owners is held.

4. Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War 2.

This will be the only time since 1945 that the tournament will not be held, which comes as a disappointment to tennis fans all over the world. Reacting on the news, Roger Federer, a Wimbledon legend, tweeted:

5. NBA 2019-2020 suspended after multiple players tested positive for the virus.

Even though many players are now recovering/have recovered, it seems impossible that the season will be played further. The season was suspended on March 11.

6. Formula 1 start postponed till June 2020.

Due to start in March, the moto racing event was postponed until June, keeping in mind how things are panning out right now. What will happen next is uncertain at the moment.

7. Paralympics, postponed by a year, to now start on 24 August 2021.

Even though the games were supposed to start pretty late, it was decided that they won't be held this year at all.

8. Euro 2020, supposed to be held from 12 June to 12 July, postponed for a year.

The idea behind it, is to allow all the European club competitions to be finished by 30 June. That won't be possible, in all likelihood, but this is where the things are headed for now. It was announced that the Women's Euro 2021 will also be postponed.

The ones we have listed here are some of the biggest tournaments. Practically everything related to sports stands cancelled, as of now, and we hope that changes soon.