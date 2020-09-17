A lot of people are doing a lot of things for PM Modi's birthday. 

Someone is cutting a huge cake.

Someone is making sand art.

And one guy, has been chanting his name for 12 hours. He plans to go on for 12 hours more. 

I am not joking. I don't joke anymore. A guy named Anmol Bakaya has been live for the last 18 hours, saying 'Modiji' in order to please the PM. 

In the description of the video, he has written:

And here are some of the reactions:

In case you want to join him, here is his channel. Interestingly enough, the about section of it reads:

I don't want you to like me, I just want you to stay hooked. 

Yeah no shit, Anmol. 