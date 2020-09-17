A lot of people are doing a lot of things for PM Modi's birthday.

Someone is cutting a huge cake.

To mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday, Tamil Nadu BJP leader L Murugan cut a 70-feet-long cake and distributed it to the public. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/tT42LqMxCN — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 17, 2020

Someone is making sand art.

Happy Birthday to Hon’ble PM Modi Ji.

“Millions of Blessings are with you”

Sand Art message of Sudarsan Pattnaik to “The Pioneer of Atma Nirbhara Bharat ” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/neVjY3JxaP — RV Kr Singh (@RVKrSingh1) September 17, 2020

And one guy, has been chanting his name for 12 hours. He plans to go on for 12 hours more.

I am not joking. I don't joke anymore. A guy named Anmol Bakaya has been live for the last 18 hours, saying 'Modiji' in order to please the PM.

In the description of the video, he has written:

And here are some of the reactions:

In case you want to join him, here is his channel. Interestingly enough, the about section of it reads:

I don't want you to like me, I just want you to stay hooked.

Yeah no shit, Anmol.