A lot of people are doing a lot of things for PM Modi's birthday.
Someone is cutting a huge cake.
To mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday, Tamil Nadu BJP leader L Murugan cut a 70-feet-long cake and distributed it to the public. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/tT42LqMxCN— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 17, 2020
Someone is making sand art.
Happy Birthday to Hon’ble PM Modi Ji.— RV Kr Singh (@RVKrSingh1) September 17, 2020
“Millions of Blessings are with you”
Sand Art message of Sudarsan Pattnaik to “The Pioneer of Atma Nirbhara Bharat ” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/neVjY3JxaP
And one guy, has been chanting his name for 12 hours. He plans to go on for 12 hours more.
I am not joking. I don't joke anymore. A guy named Anmol Bakaya has been live for the last 18 hours, saying 'Modiji' in order to please the PM.
In the description of the video, he has written:
And here are some of the reactions:
In case you want to join him, here is his channel. Interestingly enough, the about section of it reads:
I don't want you to like me, I just want you to stay hooked.
Yeah no shit, Anmol.