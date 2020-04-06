Yesterday, at PM Modi's "9 baje, 9 minute" directive, most people lit candles and lamps and illuminated their surroundings - but from their homes.

Clearly though, some people forgot why the activity was planned in the first place. And with no thought of social distancing or even logical thinking, took out candlelight marches:

Go back Go back China Virus Go back says BJP MLA



Im sure it has heard us and is planning to leave tomorrow morning !

#coronavirus #9pm9mins #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/mhyunVO43b — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) April 5, 2020

Game of Thrones S09E01 pic.twitter.com/s4sy5JVkB8 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

‘New’ India: Let’s fight corona through science and discipline not irrationality and superstition friends.. this video says it all. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/bJgVTM2xvG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 5, 2020

Bhakts of this week award goes to this chomu...! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0h8kNN5eIo — Nisar നിസാർ (@nisarpari) April 5, 2020

I'd facepalm, but we've been advised to not touch our face!