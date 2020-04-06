Yesterday, at PM Modi's "9 baje, 9 minute" directive, most people lit candles and lamps and illuminated their surroundings - but from their homes. 

Clearly though, some people forgot why the activity was planned in the first place. And with no thought of social distancing or even logical thinking, took out candlelight marches: 

I'd facepalm, but we've been advised to not touch our face! 