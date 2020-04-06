Yesterday, at PM Modi's "9 baje, 9 minute" directive, most people lit candles and lamps and illuminated their surroundings - but from their homes.
We're together
We're united
Clearly though, some people forgot why the activity was planned in the first place. And with no thought of social distancing or even logical thinking, took out candlelight marches:
Go back Go back China Virus Go back says BJP MLA
Im sure it has heard us and is planning to leave tomorrow morning !
#coronavirus
Somewhere in #Telugu land !! A large number of people walk out on streets holding torchlight and chanting #GoCoronaGo during #9PM9Min #LightsOfHope call given by PM #Modi on Sunday.
Game of Thrones S09E01
'New' India: Let's fight corona through science and discipline not irrationality and superstition friends.. this video says it all.
As expected, some people will never change.
After seeing this i got to realise that EVM's were not compromised...
Bhakts of this week award goes to this chomu...!
Its India 😂😂😂 was expecting something Different level..
Candle rally
Just a glance
This is totally sick.. Where is #SocialDistancing
Go Corona rally at 9PM in Azamgarh, UP
I'd facepalm, but we've been advised to not touch our face!