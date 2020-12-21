Categories

Which Is That One Word You Used The Most In 2020? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Meenu Katariya

Take this quiz to know which was your word for 2020 because there were so many new words we used.

1. What did you watch the most on TV in 2020?

2. What do you want to focus on for the next 3 months?

via UNWTO

3. Which of the following shows did you watch on repeat in 2020?

FRIENDS

Big Bang Theory

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

The Office

5. Queer Eye

6. You wasted time figuring out what to watch.

4. Which of the following things have you already done for next year?

5. Pick your favourite meme trend from 2020.

6. Which of the following superpowers do you wish to have in 2021?

7. Which of the following events have you attended the most in 2020 (obviously virtually)?

8. Which of the following food items did you learn to cook in lockdown?

Pizza

Pasta

Dalgona Coffee

Chocolate cake

Biryani

Maggi Zindabad

9. Which of the following Bollywood songs would you choose to describe 2020?

Zara sa jhoom loon main, arey na re na re na.

Chhan se jo toote koi sapna, jag soona soona laage.

Apna time aayega.

Har pal yahaan jee bhar jiyo, jo hai samaa kal ho naa ho.

Zara zara touch me touch me touch me.

Tumse milke aisa laga tumse mil ke, armaan huye poore dil ke.

Result

