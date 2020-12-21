Which Is That One Word You Used The Most In 2020? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Take this quiz to know which was your word for 2020 because there were so many new words we used.

1. What did you watch the most on TV in 2020? via NDTV Food News Ramayan and other shows from the 90s. Netflix Cooking shows Home workout videos You didn't have time to watch TV.

2. What do you want to focus on for the next 3 months? via UNWTO Career Relationships Self Care Helping others Travelling You have no idea.

3. Which of the following shows did you watch on repeat in 2020? FRIENDS Big Bang Theory Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma The Office 5. Queer Eye 6. You wasted time figuring out what to watch.

4. Which of the following things have you already done for next year? Booked tickets to Goa. Booked tickets to Shimla. Booked a wedding venue for yourself. Booked tickets to meet your family. Booked a trip to Maldives. Soch hi rahe ho ki kya karu.

5. Pick your favourite meme trend from 2020.

6. Which of the following superpowers do you wish to have in 2021? Immortality Invisibility Telepathy Time Travel X-ray vision Teleportation

7. Which of the following events have you attended the most in 2020 (obviously virtually)? Birthdays Weddings Office meetings Travel tours Work from home mein hi data khatam ho gaya. Workout sessions

8. Which of the following food items did you learn to cook in lockdown? Pizza Pasta Dalgona Coffee Chocolate cake Biryani Maggi Zindabad