Cyclone Amphan has caused widespread devastation across West Bengal. This tropical storm has destroyed thousands of houses, disrupted lives and killed over 80 people in the state.

But for those, who didn't quite understand the effects of this cyclone in the state, a TV anchor through a simulation staged a cyclone to convey the kind of panic it might have caused among people.

The anchor wanted this simulation to seem so real that he even pretended to run away from it and tried dodging the 'cyclone' inside his studio.

While the intentions of this anchor might be innocent, Twitterati wasn't amused.

Insensitive — Aatmanirbhar FC (@AkashGooner96) May 22, 2020

This is crazy — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 22, 2020

Either no attention to such calamities or a little too much. 🤷 — Aakanksha Singh (@2002Aakanksha) May 22, 2020

U can't be serious — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 22, 2020

Yeh thoda zyada hogaya 😅 — Vikas Jha 🇮🇳 (@maitreyvikasjha) May 22, 2020

Seriously — Achaks (@achacks19) May 22, 2020

Cyclone Amphan has caused an estimated loss of $13.2 billion in West Bengal. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. At a time like this, matters should be dealt with sensitivity.