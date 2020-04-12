As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Mumbai, BMC has shifted around 50 OPD patients and their relatives from KEM Hospital under the Hindmata flyover.

#Breaking | Patients staying on the road in Mumbai.



Hospital patients have been shifted under a flyover.



This is a temporary arrangement made by the BMC.



Details by Kajal Iyer. pic.twitter.com/6QhNzwMyG8 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 12, 2020

Apparently, this is a temporary arrangement made by the authorities to reduce congestion in the hospital.

A majority of these patients are those from outside Mumbai and have come here for treatment. Reports suggest that BMC is providing them meals twice a day and has made other arrangements too.

Netizens are criticising the government for forcing these patients to stay on the road, when they could have shifted them elsewhere.

At least they must learn from Delhi Govt. arrangements. Where are the school and college buildings? मंदबुद्धि ठाकरे — ravindra prasad (@ravindrajmi) April 12, 2020

Very sad. At least the Government should have rented a premises nearly. Casual attitude of the Government. — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) April 12, 2020

They could have been shifted any nearby school building. Still can be done. #Aadityathackarey #mybmc — Manish Kumar (@ManishKumar302) April 12, 2020

Some of these patients have reportedly also been asked to go back to their homes at a time when there are no means of transport across the country.