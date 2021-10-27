A variety of bizarre things have been spotted on roads, including an actual airplane. And an ostrich running among cars has to be right up there with the strangest of them all.

This is not a joke. These were the scenes in Lahore recently.

Now, no one knows how the ostrich got there. On the road and in Lahore, but it sure has, and here are some reactions to it. 

Imagine rushing for work and seeing this!

As much as this makes for an amusing sight, we hope that the wellbeing of the animal was not compromised in the process. 