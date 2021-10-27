A variety of bizarre things have been spotted on roads, including an actual airplane. And an ostrich running among cars has to be right up there with the strangest of them all.

This is not a joke. These were the scenes in Lahore recently.

Wtf is an ostrich doing at canal road lahore

Which of you told it "Paa ji tussi nair o nair ho jana ai"pic.twitter.com/I5J9Laofit — Biyaa ⚕️ (@Biiiyaa) October 26, 2021

Now, no one knows how the ostrich got there. On the road and in Lahore, but it sure has, and here are some reactions to it.

That is just an ostrich who is late to work. https://t.co/TKhIID7V5R — Chandrashekar Kuyyamudi (@shekar09) October 27, 2021

Now my homie is questioned for morning excercise. :-( https://t.co/suvwtwZ4cB — Samhx (@thelittlenose) October 27, 2021

Pakistan you beauty 😂😂 https://t.co/CahXgkZiu2 — Zaheer Warraich (@zaheerwaraich84) October 26, 2021

Just Lahori things I guess https://t.co/cGqZ8zenlU — Ibrar (@Ibrar_82) October 26, 2021

Yeh kab howa ........shit I missed this live marathon https://t.co/7sqCzYnQ16 — Bilal Iqbal (@BilalIq13856202) October 26, 2021

Is this a lucid dream? https://t.co/ZedKGgn34I — Wasif Hussain (@wasifhussain88) October 26, 2021

Morning walk ! Every one has right to be fit :) https://t.co/lTc3QjNeXZ — Hunain Pirzada (@PirzadaHunain) October 26, 2021

Imagine rushing for work and seeing this!

As much as this makes for an amusing sight, we hope that the wellbeing of the animal was not compromised in the process.