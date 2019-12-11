A 2000-year-old massage called Nuad Thai is said to soon make its debut on the UNESCO heritage list. The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is meeting in Bogota, Columbia and will announce its decision on December 14.

What is Nuad Thai? It's a form of massage which includes back-straightening discipline, which has been a part of Thailand for more than 2,000 years. It gained fame in 1962 after the Reclining Buddha School was set-up inside the Wat Pho temple complex.

AFP Preeda Tangtrongchitr, director of the school of Wat Pho stated that over 200,000 students have been trained by the school and they and now work in 145 countries.