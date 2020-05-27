In this exclusive story by Scoopwhoop Unscripted, we will take you through the plight of 5 families who came all the way from West Bengal's Bardhaman to Noida in search of jobs and a better life.
A group of 22 people came to Noida before the lockdown was announced, as they were promised jobs, better pay and a better future for their children.
But, things didn't go as planned.
As the first lockdown came into effect, all of them were asked to stay at home and to add to their misery, their employers who made promises to them, refused to pay salaries after the month of March.
Each family received ₹7000 in March, but that wasn't enough to survive the coming months. And, even their landlords refused to waive off the rent.
They are still stuck in the city and they aren't sure of how they are going to survive.
They say they know that traveling with children, in these crucial times, can be risky but, they don't have any other option.
All of them are hell bent on going back and they promise to never set foot on this side of the country again.
Their plight is unimaginable.
You can read the entire post here.
