A few days ago, Mumbai Mirror published a front page story that shook the conscience of every person who read it.

It was about cancer patients from Tata Memorial hospital, living under the Hindmata bridge in Mumbai due to unavailability of accommodation in the hospital and lack of money to rent a space anywhere else.

#Mustread story of the day. Cancer care ward under the flyover: Absence of affordable accommodation forces patients to stay under Hindmata bridge https://t.co/8MdZUmkl8I pic.twitter.com/HJAHdJasBx — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) January 15, 2020

Written by Lata Mishra, the column told heart-wrenching stories of pre-surgery and post-surgery patients, who were forced to prepare for a huge operation or recover from one, amid the honking from both sides.

Which, it appeared, was the least of concerns. There were patients of oral cancer living basically on a road - dusty as ever.

Incredible India 🇮🇳 In the absence of affordable accommodation,accommodation poorest of poor patients taking treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel make the space under Hindmata bridge their home

Read my today’s cover page story— https://t.co/mDDgd0cLPr

PC -Sachin Haralkar pic.twitter.com/MIg3pVbah4 — Lata Mishra (@lata_MIRROR) January 15, 2020

There were patients lying on a chatai and hardly getting any sleep, after a potentially life-threatening operation.

Titled Go Slow: Cancer care ward under the flyover, the column also had details about the daily rent for a room/bed in dharamshaalas, which can be as less as ₹30.

However, people getting the treatment are so poor, they cannot even afford that.

What a heart-breaking front page story on @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/FQ40gpof1u — Anupam Gupta (@b50) January 15, 2020

This story garnered a lot of attention and people started discussing it on social media.

As a result of which, thankfully, the patients have now been shifted to dharamshaalas where they will now have an access to clean toilets and free food.

The story moved many many people including the BMC, so on Thursday the 100-odd patients were moved to two dharamshalas and scores of Mumbaikars came to donate money, food, blankets. A gurudwara offrede to take in 16 patients. @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/wNf3LC4vyE — Meenal Baghel (@writemeenal) January 16, 2020

35 cancer patients and their relatives staying under the Hindmata Bridge outside Tata Memorial hospital were shifted to a shelter in Parel. 23 shelters have been temporarily opened, 4 more shelter units are to start from Feb 1st, 2020. pic.twitter.com/srz5KeiAfs — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 16, 2020

.@mybmc acknowledges the efforts of AMC Dr. Sangita Hasnale and her team. Going beyond their call of duty and working tirelessly, the team ensured proper rehabilitation of cancer patients and their relatives, living under the Hindmata Flyover. #AtMumbaisService pic.twitter.com/dQ5uyNUBpJ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 17, 2020

Due to the publishing of news by @lata_MIRROR for the Cancer patients taking shelter under the bridge at Hindmata, these patient got shelter at the near by Hostel. Salute to @lata_MIRROR for covering this news. Hope that in future many more stories of similar kind are published. https://t.co/j9bHr0DHsf — Shah Social Foundation (@shah_social) January 16, 2020

In her latest report for Mumbai Mirror, Lata Mishra quotes one of the patients as saying:

Every day was a struggle for me. Exposed to dust and petrol and diesel fumes, I took ill twice. Now there is a new hope.

Not a single cancer patient under the Hindmata bridge, have just clicked these pictures. Good to see such big impact after my story. Thank you @mybmc pic.twitter.com/hW8yFjFmSG — Lata Mishra (@lata_MIRROR) January 17, 2020

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼what an awesome effort! — Jatin Acharya🇮🇳 (@acharya_jatin) January 17, 2020

Have already published the follow up story which tells where all patients have been taken.. here is the link https://t.co/efb7TNl2N8 — Lata Mishra (@lata_MIRROR) January 17, 2020

While this does give us hope, it also puts into light the struggles of the poor in the country. Proper healthcare is directly related to the well being of the citizens and the state must make sure that there is no compromise in that department.