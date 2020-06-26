A month after a Pakistan International Airlines' plane crashed in a residential area in Karachi and killed around 100 people, it has been revealed that over 30% of civilian pilots in the country are not qualified to fly.

Aviation Minister of Pakistan, Ghulam Sarwar, revealed this startling information while presenting a provisional inquiry report on the recent PIA crash.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he also said:

Pakistan has 860 active pilots, which includes PIA, Serene Air and Air Blue pilots as well. The inquiry which was initiated in February 2019 showed that 262 pilots did not give the exam themselves and asked someone else to sit for exam on their behalf.

These pilots were in possession of fake licenses and did not have enough flying experience.

Reports suggest that PIA has grounded almost 150 of its pilots after it was found that they had obtained fake licenses.

Initial investigations also blame the two pilots flying the plane, that crashed in Karachi, last month, for their ignorance and lack of concentration.

The minister also informed the National Assembly that the pilots weren't focused and were discussing corona throughout their flight.