"Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life's deepest joy: true fulfillment." - Tony Robbins
In a bid to fight the coronavirus outbreak, more than 30,000 doctors have volunteered to join the fight against the virus, in our country, that is spreading like wildfire across the globe.
More than 30,000 doctors, including retired government and Armed Forces Medical Services, and private physicians have volunteered to help the government fight against COVID-19 pandemic— Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) April 4, 2020
https://t.co/yrNWYZoWOj
This comes after the government made an appeal (on 25th March) to retired doctors, from all walks of life, to come forward and join the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic in our country.
The internet also appreciated the doctors who voluntarily agreed to join efforts to treat patients and hailed them as the 'real heroes'. Take a look.
India’s strength 🇮🇳— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 4, 2020
Entire Nation salutes them🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cciJMAUSpJ
Retired doctors (above 60 years of age and having co morbidities) are more vulnerable to succumb to COVID-19... and however heroic they are... should not be given front line duties— Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) April 4, 2020
More respect to them 🙏🙏🙏
Fantastic— rr setty (@RRSetty7) April 4, 2020
Real gods.— sachin vitthal pawar (@sachinvitthalp4) April 4, 2020
These are the real hero— Ahibhushan Singh Benaras (@ahibanarasi) April 4, 2020
As of now, more than 3,000 positive cases have been reported in India, while 86 people have lost their lives.
We all are in this together. We salute all the volunteers who are willing to risk their own lives to save ours. Huge respect!