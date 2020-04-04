"Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life's deepest joy: true fulfillment." - Tony Robbins

In a bid to fight the coronavirus outbreak, more than 30,000 doctors have volunteered to join the fight against the virus, in our country, that is spreading like wildfire across the globe.

https://t.co/yrNWYZoWOj — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) April 4, 2020

This comes after the government made an appeal (on 25th March) to retired doctors, from all walks of life, to come forward and join the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic in our country.

The internet also appreciated the doctors who voluntarily agreed to join efforts to treat patients and hailed them as the 'real heroes'. Take a look.

As of now, more than 3,000 positive cases have been reported in India, while 86 people have lost their lives.

We all are in this together. We salute all the volunteers who are willing to risk their own lives to save ours. Huge respect!