With a magnitude of 6.4, Assam was struck by a massive earthquake today morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in Sonitpur and occurred at 7.51 AM at a depth of 17 kilometres. Strong tremors were also felt in parts of the northeast as well as North Bengal.  

This earthquake created quite an impact leading to big cracks and destruction of properties. Here are some pictures and videos showing the same :      

Praying for the people of Assam. 