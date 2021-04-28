With a magnitude of 6.4, Assam was struck by a massive earthquake today morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in Sonitpur and occurred at 7.51 AM at a depth of 17 kilometres. Strong tremors were also felt in parts of the northeast as well as North Bengal.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 AM: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/laGILeb34j — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

This earthquake created quite an impact leading to big cracks and destruction of properties. Here are some pictures and videos showing the same :

#WATCH Assam | Cracks appeared on a road in Sonitpur

as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the region this morning. pic.twitter.com/WfP7xWGy2q — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Praying for the safety of all my brothers and sisters of Assam.🙏🏻 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/XmtZ2h94bF — Ankur Deka (@AnkurGit) April 28, 2021

Impact of the #assamearthquake, at Dalgaon village near the epicentre of the 6.7 tremor in Dhekiajuli. #Assam #earthquake pic.twitter.com/TqMeWNem3K — Tridib Baparnash ॐ (@TridibIANS) April 28, 2021

#earthquake in

Northeast Assam. see d video

Richter Scale reading was 6.4 pic.twitter.com/VMzNvyw1I6 — @smartsunny (@smartsu84069108) April 28, 2021

Water emerging from the ground, after the #assamearthquake Location a village near Tezpur. pic.twitter.com/DIWqudHRDo — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) April 28, 2021

Damage by the massive earthquake done in a 5 star hotel in Guwahati, Assam.#assamearthquake @LastQuake pic.twitter.com/SOirkg5zO1 — Aarian (@VloggerBrother2) April 28, 2021

Bhairabkund Hill breaks away due to earthquake this morning #assamearthquake pic.twitter.com/JDdrD4KmGb — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 28, 2021

Thoughts and prayers with people of Assam. Hoping everyone are safe #earthquake pic.twitter.com/TZr0UqvjPT — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) April 28, 2021

#Assam #Earthquake



Building in Nagaon tilts against its adjacent building



Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Sonitpur today pic.twitter.com/CJVOp1D2VJ — Akki Girl Kirti (@imKirti78) April 28, 2021

Praying for the people of Assam.