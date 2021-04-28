With a magnitude of 6.4, Assam was struck by a massive earthquake today morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in Sonitpur and occurred at 7.51 AM at a depth of 17 kilometres. Strong tremors were also felt in parts of the northeast as well as North Bengal.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 AM: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/laGILeb34j— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021
This earthquake created quite an impact leading to big cracks and destruction of properties. Here are some pictures and videos showing the same :
#WATCH Assam | Cracks appeared on a road in Sonitpur— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021
Impact of the #assamearthquake, at Dalgaon village near the epicentre of the 6.7 tremor in Dhekiajuli. #Assam #earthquake pic.twitter.com/TqMeWNem3K— Tridib Baparnash ॐ (@TridibIANS) April 28, 2021
Visuals from Epicenter of the massive earthquake i.e Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur, Assam#assamearthquake @LastQuake pic.twitter.com/W024ZgxUt0— Aarian (@VloggerBrother2) April 28, 2021
Parts of Bhairavkund hills in Udalguri, Assam collapsed after massive earthquake. #assamearthquake @LastQuake pic.twitter.com/mrILpEJXmt— Aarian (@VloggerBrother2) April 28, 2021
Water emerging from the ground, after the #assamearthquake Location a village near Tezpur. pic.twitter.com/DIWqudHRDo— Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) April 28, 2021
Damage by the massive earthquake done in a 5 star hotel in Guwahati, Assam.#assamearthquake @LastQuake pic.twitter.com/SOirkg5zO1— Aarian (@VloggerBrother2) April 28, 2021
Bhairabkund Hill breaks away due to earthquake this morning #assamearthquake pic.twitter.com/JDdrD4KmGb— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 28, 2021
Building in Nagaon tilts against its adjacent building
Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Sonitpur today pic.twitter.com/CJVOp1D2VJ
