India is torn between two sections of people; one who are pledging their support to the controversial CAA and NRC and the others who claim it is unconstitutional.
Standing shoulder-to-shoulder forming a human chain from North to South Kerala, lakhs of people observed Republic Day by taking a pledge to protect the constitution.
Apart from the CM, social workers, activists, business leaders, clerics, priests and nuns were amongst the lakhs gathered to mark their protest.
According to The Indian Express, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan declared there were more than 70 lakh people standing shoulder-to-shoulder to form the gigantic human chain.
People across India and the world noticed Kerala's swift and united stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act and voiced their opinions on social media.
This is "Incredible India." ❤❤— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) January 27, 2020
Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Dalit, Sikh, and Christian protesters against BJP's anti-Muslim citizenship laws formed a 620 kilometer (380 mile) unbroken human chain in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/cRdxrsUyI5
620 km Human chain formed in Kerala demanding withdrawal of CAA.— Advaid (@Advaidism) January 26, 2020
7 Million Malayalis took part.
HISTORIC#CAA_NRC_Protests #KeralaHumanChain #IndiaRejectsCAAhttps://t.co/LZEz3M6GwU
Newly wed couples join the human chain against CAA straight from the wedding auditorium in Kerala.— Irfanulhakeem (@Irfanulhakeem) January 26, 2020
Kerala is 🔥#KeralaHumanChain pic.twitter.com/H7vH6yzL1o
The picture below made me proud of the idea of Kerala.— Harikrishnan (@harikrish0011) January 26, 2020
Migrant labourers in Kerala are unitedly coming to take part in Kerala Human chain protest against CAA. #Keralaeducates#KeralaLeads
Seeing this picture gives me goosebumps!!
Comrades, comrades!! #KeralaHumanChain pic.twitter.com/12y88gcZj5
Shoulder to Shoulder, for 620 km.— Indian Muslimahs (@IndianMuslimahs) January 27, 2020
"About 70 lakh people lined up to form a 620 km human chain across the length of Kerala on Republic Day, read out the Preamble to the Constitution and took an oath to preserve the country’s secular and democratic character."#KeralaHumanChain pic.twitter.com/j0y7UjZgwj
🔸Lakhs in a Human Chain in Kerala— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 27, 2020
🔸11km Human Chain in Kolkata
🔸Republic Day celebrations in Shaheen Bagh
🔸Dalit & Adivasi march in Bengaluru
Anti-CAA-NRC movement grows bigger & bigger. Modi would be tired of seeing pics & identifying crores of people by their clothes 😄 pic.twitter.com/9wxWADKlW0
This is incredible!— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) January 26, 2020
Just saw this. A 620 KM (!) human chain formed in Kerala today. Is this a world record?
Marking #RepublicDay & #AntiCAA_NRC_NPR protests. pic.twitter.com/BIsl4GWeCf
Kerala Human Chain Rally against CAA/NRC/NPR today#KeralaHumanChain #FreeBhimArmyChief #संविधान_विरोधी_ये_सरकार pic.twitter.com/E56yAPK6TK— Mohammad Sami (@Mohamma60366517) January 26, 2020
Chronology ...— Kishore Haridas Meleth (@HaridasKishore) January 26, 2020
40,000 in Delhi.
80,000 in Bangalore.
1.5 Lakh Mumbai.
3 Lakh in Jaipur.
10 Lakh in Hyderabad.
Now Above 70 Lakh in Kerala
Left front Asked people to creat human chain against CAA, But people built A Human wall against draconian #CAA ..... pic.twitter.com/9I2eWjyqqx
#Kerala's political resistance against #CAA since Dec -— Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) January 26, 2020
1) Estimated 620km long north to south Kerala human chain led by the LDF
2) A resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against CAA
3) A joint protest by the LDF and UDF against CAA
4) Several political rallies, protests
A young Comrade standing in the Human Chain against CAA in Thrissur, Kerala.— Advaid (@Advaidism) January 26, 2020
Injured but with a Huge heart.
Get well soon comrade. ❤#KeralaHumanChain pic.twitter.com/6LZNshn2Bb
A group of foreigners joined the human chain in Kerala today #KeralaHumanChain pic.twitter.com/E9uQitQnPl— Comrade from Kerala (@ComradeMallu) January 26, 2020
Today, 7 million Malayalis will create a 620 km long Human Chain across Kerala against the regressive policies of BJP.— Harikrishnan (@harikrish0011) January 26, 2020
Let's all fight for our Constitution!! #Keralahumanchain#AgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/L2YVwiltEB
60 Lakh people formed 620 km long human chain in Kerala demanding withdrawal of CAA.— Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) January 27, 2020
Strangely none of them came there for sex or free Netflix subscription.
It's rather disappointing, but unsurprising, that a human chain of 7 million people is not good enough a story for Indian national media!#KeralaHumanChain #RepublicDay— Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) January 26, 2020
Fair to say, the 621-km human chain will boost the morale of all the women protesting day and night at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and overall strengthen the movement across the country.