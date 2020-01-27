India is torn between two sections of people; one who are pledging their support to the controversial CAA and NRC and the others who claim it is unconstitutional.

Standing firmly with the latter category are the people of Kerala, supported by their state government.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder forming a human chain from North to South Kerala, lakhs of people observed Republic Day by taking a pledge to protect the constitution.

The protest, organized by the Left Democratic Front, was firmly led by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

620-km-long human chain formed in Kerala by ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, demanding withdrawal of CAA

Apart from the CM, social workers, activists, business leaders, clerics, priests and nuns were amongst the lakhs gathered to mark their protest.

Several mosques also carried out an exercise where the Preamble was read out before hoisting the tricolour.

According to The Indian Express, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan declared there were more than 70 lakh people standing shoulder-to-shoulder to form the gigantic human chain.

Even newly-weds were spotted rallying their support in favour of this mass protest movement.

People across India and the world noticed Kerala's swift and united stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act and voiced their opinions on social media.

This is "Incredible India." ❤❤



Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Dalit, Sikh, and Christian protesters against BJP's anti-Muslim citizenship laws formed a 620 kilometer (380 mile) unbroken human chain in Kerala.

A view from the 620 km long human chain in Kerala to protest against the anti constitutional CAA, NRC & NPR and ‘Hum Dekhenge’ in Malayalam in the background.

Let our PM identity all these people by their dresses :)

pic.twitter.com/N9exiGsooa — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) January 26, 2020

620 km Human chain formed in Kerala demanding withdrawal of CAA.



7 Million Malayalis took part.



620 km Human chain formed in Kerala demanding withdrawal of CAA.

7 Million Malayalis took part.

HISTORIC

Newly wed couples join the human chain against CAA straight from the wedding auditorium in Kerala.



Newly wed couples join the human chain against CAA straight from the wedding auditorium in Kerala.

Kerala is 🔥

The picture below made me proud of the idea of Kerala.

Migrant labourers in Kerala are unitedly coming to take part in Kerala Human chain protest against CAA. #Keralaeducates#KeralaLeads

Seeing this picture gives me goosebumps!!

Comrades, comrades!! #KeralaHumanChain pic.twitter.com/12y88gcZj5 — Harikrishnan (@harikrish0011) January 26, 2020

Shoulder to Shoulder, for 620 km.



Shoulder to Shoulder, for 620 km.

"About 70 lakh people lined up to form a 620 km human chain across the length of Kerala on Republic Day, read out the Preamble to the Constitution and took an oath to preserve the country's secular and democratic character."

🔸Lakhs in a Human Chain in Kerala



🔸11km Human Chain in Kolkata



🔸Republic Day celebrations in Shaheen Bagh



🔸Dalit & Adivasi march in Bengaluru



🔸Lakhs in a Human Chain in Kerala

🔸11km Human Chain in Kolkata

🔸Republic Day celebrations in Shaheen Bagh

🔸Dalit & Adivasi march in Bengaluru

Anti-CAA-NRC movement grows bigger & bigger. Modi would be tired of seeing pics & identifying crores of people by their clothes 😄

This is incredible!



Just saw this. A 620 KM (!) human chain formed in Kerala today. Is this a world record?



This is incredible!

Just saw this. A 620 KM (!) human chain formed in Kerala today. Is this a world record?

Marking #RepublicDay & #AntiCAA_NRC_NPR protests.

Chronology ...



40,000 in Delhi.

80,000 in Bangalore.

1.5 Lakh Mumbai.

3 Lakh in Jaipur.

10 Lakh in Hyderabad.



Now Above 70 Lakh in Kerala



Chronology ...

40,000 in Delhi.

80,000 in Bangalore.

1.5 Lakh Mumbai.

3 Lakh in Jaipur.

10 Lakh in Hyderabad.

Now Above 70 Lakh in Kerala

Left front Asked people to creat human chain against CAA, But people built A Human wall against draconian #CAA .....

#Kerala's political resistance against #CAA since Dec -

1) Estimated 620km long north to south Kerala human chain led by the LDF

2) A resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against CAA

3) A joint protest by the LDF and UDF against CAA

4) Several political rallies, protests — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) January 26, 2020

A young Comrade standing in the Human Chain against CAA in Thrissur, Kerala.



Injured but with a Huge heart.



A young Comrade standing in the Human Chain against CAA in Thrissur, Kerala.

Injured but with a Huge heart.

Get well soon comrade. ❤

A group of foreigners joined the human chain in Kerala today

Today, 7 million Malayalis will create a 620 km long Human Chain across Kerala against the regressive policies of BJP.

Today, 7 million Malayalis will create a 620 km long Human Chain across Kerala against the regressive policies of BJP.

Let's all fight for our Constitution!!

60 Lakh people formed 620 km long human chain in Kerala demanding withdrawal of CAA.



60 Lakh people formed 620 km long human chain in Kerala demanding withdrawal of CAA.

Strangely none of them came there for sex or free Netflix subscription.

It's rather disappointing, but unsurprising, that a human chain of 7 million people is not good enough a story for Indian national media!

Fair to say, the 621-km human chain will boost the morale of all the women protesting day and night at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and overall strengthen the movement across the country.