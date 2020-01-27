India is torn between two sections of people; one who are pledging their support to the controversial CAA and NRC and the others who claim it is unconstitutional. 

Standing firmly with the latter category are the people of Kerala, supported by their state government. 

Protests in Kerala against the CAA
Source: The News Minute

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder forming a human chain from North to South Kerala, lakhs of people observed Republic Day by taking a pledge to protect the constitution. 

The protest, organized by the Left Democratic Front, was firmly led by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Apart from the CM, social workers, activists, business leaders, clerics, priests and nuns were amongst the lakhs gathered to mark their protest. 

Several mosques also carried out an exercise where the Preamble was read out before hoisting the tricolour. 

Pinarayi Vijayan marks his protest as part of the 621-km human chain
Source: Money Control

According to The Indian Express, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan declared there were more than 70 lakh people standing shoulder-to-shoulder to form the gigantic human chain. 

Even newly-weds were spotted rallying their support in favour of this mass protest movement. 

Married couple part of the human chain in Kerala
Source: Tribune

People across India and the world noticed Kerala's swift and united stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act and voiced their opinions on social media. 

Fair to say, the 621-km human chain will boost the morale of all the women protesting day and night at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and overall strengthen the movement across the country. 