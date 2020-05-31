For a few days, Minneapolis in the US has been the center of protests for people demanding justice for George Floyd, an African American man who died after being choked by a police officer.

These protests have involved burning down of many shops - one of them being Gandhi Mahal, run by owners of Bangladesh-origin.

And their response is now winning the internet.

Standing with the community and extending full support in this fight against rcaism, the restaurant owners said in a Facebook post:

Gandhi Mahal may have felt the flames last night, but our firey drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die! peace be with everyone.

Written by Hafsa, the daughter of the owner Ruhel, the post also mentioned one of his heart-touching conversations over the phone:

This is Hafsa, Ruhel’s daughter writing, as I am sitting next to my dad watching the news, I hear him say on the phone, “Let my building burn, justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail”.

Meanwhile The Washington Post quoted him as saying:

We can rebuild a building, but we cannot rebuild a human.The community is still here, and we can work together to rebuild.

Their selflessness at this time despite a personal loss has been appreciated far and wide.

Stronger together. This is truly commendable.