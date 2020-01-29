'Samvidhaan' or the 'Constitution' in other words, has been named as the Hindi Word of the Year 2019 by Oxford Dictionary.
In 2019, the Indian Constitution gained renewed significance, truly becoming a people’s document given by the people to themselves.
This word received widespread attention for the first time in August 2019 after the abrogation of two key constitutional provisions - Article 370 and Article 35(A) of the Indian Constitution, which removed the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the Oxford Dictionary, 'Samvidhaan' means a "body of fundamental principles or established precedents according to which a state or other organisation is acknowledged to be governed".
According to NDTV, Kritika Agarwal, Hindi Language Champion for Oxford Languages said:
The Hindi Word of the Year for 2019 is a fitting choice reflecting the mood of the masses as also the focus of the decision makers. In 2019, the Constitution moved from being an academic concept to a movement in real time.