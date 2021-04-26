From providing food to helping with basic needs, the sikh community has always come forward for anyone who needed them without any questions. So, why must a global pandemic be any different?
Here are all the instances when the sikh community happily extended a helping hand during the pandemic :
1. The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is continuing its langar sewa and the volunteers have been home delivering food to anyone who is Covid positive and is unable to arrange food for themselves.
#DSGMC Corona Warriors Providing #Langar to #COVID affected families at their doorstep.
2. DSGMC is also providing beds and rooms in Gurudwaras for covid affected patients in Delhi.
In wake of COVID situation in Delhi, we, at DSGMC have decided to provide-
1. Langer sewa to COVID-affected families
2. 20 rooms at Guru Arjun Dev Ji Sarai with beds & oxygen arrangement
3. At Gurdwara Bala Sahib Kidney Dialysis Hospital, 20 beds dedicated to COVID patients
3. Khalsa Aid is providing oxygen concentrators for free to Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation in the national capital.
#khalsaaidindia volunteers have been tirelessly working to in these unprecedented times. We have started distribution of Oxygen concentrators in Delhi region.
Due to severe shortage of oxygen, we have been inundated with requests and are trying to fulfill as many as possible🙏🏼
4. Gurugram based NGO Hemkunt Foundation has been helping COVID-19 patients in and around the national capital with oxygen supply. They have supplied more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders to needy patients.
10:26pm: We are still distributing truck loads of Oxygen Cylinders in Gurgaon and will continue to do so throughout the night to critical #covid_19 patients
Your small donation can help us reach out to more people
5. Bhubaneshwar's youth-led SikhAid NGO has been providing oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters, masks and other medical assistance to Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation, free of cost.
"Our Oxgyen drive is active again"
We at SikhAid have recognised the need of the hour and have started distributing Oxygen Cylinders to Covid-19 patients for free.
Rt for visibility.
ONLY ACTIVE IN CUTTACK AND BHUBANESHWAR FOR RIGHTNOW.
6. Indirapuram Gurdwara in UP’s Ghaziabad in association with Khalsa Help International has started oxygen langar where they provide oxygen to Covid patients who couldn't get a bed or are seeking oxygen.
This is the true meaning of humanity.