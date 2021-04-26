From providing food to helping with basic needs, the sikh community has always come forward for anyone who needed them without any questions. So, why must a global pandemic be any different? 

Here are all the instances when the sikh community happily extended a helping hand during the pandemic : 

1. The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is continuing its langar sewa and the volunteers have been home delivering food to anyone who is Covid positive and is unable to arrange food for themselves. 

2. DSGMC is also providing beds and rooms in Gurudwaras for covid affected patients in Delhi. 

3. Khalsa Aid is providing oxygen concentrators for free to Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation in the national capital.  

4. Gurugram based NGO Hemkunt Foundation has been helping COVID-19 patients in and around the national capital with oxygen supply. They have supplied more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders to needy patients.

5. Bhubaneshwar's youth-led SikhAid NGO has been providing oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters, masks and other medical assistance to Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation, free of cost.   

6. Indirapuram Gurdwara in UP’s Ghaziabad in association with Khalsa Help International has started oxygen langar where they provide oxygen to Covid patients who couldn't get a bed or are seeking oxygen.   

This is the true meaning of humanity. 