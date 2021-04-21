India is seeing an unprecedented rise in the COVID-19 infections. Each day we are recording a new high in the number of cases and deaths. With so much pressure on our healthcare system, available resources seem scarce.

The condition is such that the top hospitals in Delhi faced an oxygen crisis. Many of them just had oxygen supply that would last them for 6-12 hours.

GTB hospital was one of them and apparently had oxygen that would last only until 2 AM, 21st April. Around 500 serious patients were waiting for oxygen.

Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital. Oxygen may not last beyond 4 hrs. More than 500 corona patients on oxygen. Pl help@PiyushGoyal

to restore oxygen supply to avert major crisis. pic.twitter.com/QNMSoWgNTA — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 20, 2021

Just when people were losing hope, the hospital received an oxygen tanker at 1:30 AM. A picture of the oxygen tanker outside the hospital is going viral on social media.

Oxygen tanker just arrived outside GTB hospital.

It was being said that hospital will run out of oxygen at 2 AM. pic.twitter.com/hIU6piSiJf — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) April 20, 2021

This pic became a symbol of hope in such dark times. Everyone on the internet also heaved a sigh of relief and prayed for the patients.

Finally some relief for Delhi. Oxygen tanker made it to GTB Hospital on time. Hospital had 500 serious patients and supply which could last till 2 am. Resident doctors tell me, "We had almost lost hope. All of us were in tears when we saw oxygen tanker arrive at our premises" — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) April 20, 2021

Not just the doctor entire Delhi had sleepless night. Just waiting for one tweet, That GTB receives oxygen. What a relief. That's the reason this nation looks upto the courts for hope, justice and life. Reason why we still believe in Democracy. — Nitish Pande (@Rangbaaaj) April 20, 2021

Glad to hear this news because I was very worried for the patients the moment I heard there’s shortage of oxygen and very less time left. May God bless every single person who made it possible. Hope situation gets better at other places too. Keep praying for everyone.. — Aamir Ali Khan (@its_Amiracles) April 20, 2021

Watching life and death of fellow citizens hand by bare threads. Never thought such a day would come. https://t.co/FwDZG5owWO — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) April 20, 2021

Finally.

There are no words to describe how one feels when everything has become touch and go like this https://t.co/pg15e52IBw — TarangaS (@tiffincareer) April 20, 2021

I am so fuckin relieved rn

I literally had tears



500 lives saved 🥺❤ https://t.co/GqmF8ZleuV — Monish Dixit 🏳‍🌈 (@monshu_ig) April 20, 2021

I've been having anxiety attacks over this post and been unable to sleep. I keep looking at my oximeter in panic. https://t.co/zsc2PcPJrR — Sujay (@WeirdlyHungry) April 20, 2021

remember this. 500 people's lives were on the line https://t.co/M6PqgTEz0t — 💖 (@indecisivebeann) April 21, 2021

WHOEVER ARE READING THIS,

DO REMEMBER THIS POST WHILE CASTING YOUR VOTES..



ONE NIGHT, WE ALL WERE WAITING FOR OXYGEN FOR THE LIVES OF 500 PEOPLE..



today nobody asked for religion or anything, all were just humans..

this is our INDIA.. — Navya M. (@Vishi75M) April 20, 2021

This bought tears to my eyes. People felt relieved on seeing oxygen arrive. I pray to god, not a single person should suffer from anything. What times are we living in, feeling so helpless and hopeless. https://t.co/3Byahuf7XQ — Krtin Jain (@krtin001) April 21, 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also urged the Centre to provide oxygen to Delhi hospitals.

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021

Other hospitals in Delhi also received oxygen supply after Delhi HC intervened and asked the Centre to divert industrial oxygen to hospitals as soon as possible.