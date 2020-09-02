According to a report from Dawn, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has decided to ban 5 dating/streaming apps in the country.

The reason being, they are 'immoral, indecent' accroding to them.

These apps include Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi.

In a statement released on September 1, the PTA said:

Keeping in view the negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through the above applications, PTA issued notices to the management of above mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing dating services and moderate live streaming content in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan.

But then it added that the ban can be revoked if the management of these companies agree to adhere to the rules.

Press Release: PTA has blocked access to five dating/live streaming applications i.e. Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi. pic.twitter.com/gFJxsgcn6m — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) September 1, 2020

The move wasn't appreciated by people who said that it is not the government's place to decide what is moral and what is not.

So apparently dating is also prohibited now. Wahhh #tinder https://t.co/lQkzg9iIr4 — BeyFırtına (@HumzaTariq18) September 1, 2020

Now in the world do they expect @Grindr to comply to Pakistani laws?#GrindrBan

🏳️‍🌈 people can now switch to @blued !! https://t.co/MFFmMHIbvl — Ferozeuddin (@Ferozeuddin2) September 1, 2020

All Pakistan does is ban things bruh fix your fucking drainage system first????? https://t.co/7ebniZ6d3Y — ♡ (@dontfolllowme_1) September 1, 2020

Fuck you https://t.co/k2m67jAOxR — Imran Khan - Parody (Jani) (@teeenday) September 1, 2020

Because consenting adults are not allowed to mingle and meet in any sort of public space in Pakistan. Even if it’s virtual. The sinister banality of a state meddling in every aspect of its citizens lives. https://t.co/LL0ITgwiRW — Sophia Saifi (@SophiaSaifi) September 1, 2020

I was just thinking that what this country needs is to be *more* sexually repressed https://t.co/Xg53LDEa7D — Zuhair #19Times* (@ZuhairAndThere) September 1, 2020

women: *literally being beat up in Pakistani dramas*



PTA: Tinder ban karo bc https://t.co/wi3BfqB04c — Fahad (@fxhadkhan) September 1, 2020

oh no. now where will men harass, annoy, stalk & cheat? oh right. every other platform ever. all PTA did is take *relatively* safer places for women & queer folks to interact with people they could actually choose https://t.co/irZHiRtFce — Mehar (@curlistani) September 1, 2020

Someone give some work to retd gen sb, he really went after pubg and now dating apps. https://t.co/zHdHO7Buaz — Amina Hussain Tanoli (@AminaHu47695400) September 1, 2020

The app banning trend is really catching on in the subcontinent.