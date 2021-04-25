While India continues to battle rising Covid-19 cases, many people from Pakistan have offered to help and are expressing solidarity with our country.
1. Pakistan's Edhi Foundation wrote to PM Modi and offered 50 ambulances and medical help to address the Covid crisis in our country.
We cannot see the enemy in trouble, how can we massacre humanity by committing terrorism in the world ?— Uman Maلik (@Speaks_Umn) April 24, 2021
We are not terrorists, we are peace, friendship, justice & humanitarianism#PakistanWithIndia#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/gByER55v9F
2. Shoaib Akhtar made an appeal to Pakistan's PM Imran Khan and the citizens of Pakistan to help India fight against the coronavirus.
India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021
Full video: https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2#IndiaNeedsOxygen #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs
3. Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his support to the people of India amid the surge in Covid cases.
#COVID19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic. https://t.co/hgpp0vxjSM— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021
4. Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting tweeted in support of India.
In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon. #coronavirus— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2021
5. Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India amidst rising Covid cases.
I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021
6. As a gesture of solidarity the Foreign Office of Pakistan offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and other related items.
The concerned authorities of #Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the #pandemic. 2/2 @MEAIndia @PakinIndia— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2021
7. Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar expressed solidarity with the people of India.
Prayers for India. We are with you in these difficult times. #PakistanstandswithIndia— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 24, 2021
8. Pakistani singer Asim Azhar tweeted in support of India.
We, as a nation, pray for our neighbours India to recover from this difficult time. All our love & prayers. 🤲🏽♥️ #PakistanStandsWithIndia— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 24, 2021
9. Jibran Nasir extended support to India and hoped for the situation to improve.
May no country have to face such a crisis. Corona virus continues to pose unprecedented challenges and is reminding us not to be complacent. As we extend support to India I sincerely hope our Govt acts responsibly.#CancelAllExams#PakistanstandswithIndiahttps://t.co/eN9ufdX3sE— M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 24, 2021
10. Pakistani activist Muniba Mazari tweeted in support of India amid rising Covid cases in the country.
It’s so heartbreaking to see people suffering. Stay strong, be safe and have faith. Sending prayers, love, light and healing to all! 🤍— Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) April 24, 2021
#COVIDEmergency2021 #PakistanstandswithIndia 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/32EXaIJkii
11. Journalist Shiraz Hassan expressed solidarity with India.
I know #Pakistan is not in a position to offer anything to #India in this pandemic but a silent message from Pakistanis to Indian fellows - #PakistanstandswithIndia is the top trend in Pakistan and you don’t often see such trends here. Om Shanti. Rab Rakha 🙏— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) April 23, 2021
12. Singer Farhan Saeed also tweeted in support of India amidst surge in Covid cases.
All our prayers with Indian people in these difficult times. May Allah make it easier for India and the entire world . Know that we are praying for you !— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) April 23, 2021
Heart warming to see #PakistanstandswithIndia as the top trend in Pakistan.
Humanity should and did win.
Humanity above all.