While India continues to battle rising Covid-19 cases, many people from Pakistan have offered to help and are expressing solidarity with our country. 

1. Pakistan's Edhi Foundation wrote to PM Modi and offered 50 ambulances and medical help to address the Covid crisis in our country.

2. Shoaib Akhtar made an appeal to Pakistan's PM Imran Khan and the citizens of Pakistan to help India fight against the coronavirus. 

3. Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his support to the people of India amid the surge in Covid cases. 

4. Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting tweeted in support of India. 

5. Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India amidst rising Covid cases. 

6. As a gesture of solidarity the Foreign Office of Pakistan offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and other related items. 

7. Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar expressed solidarity with the people of India. 

8. Pakistani singer Asim Azhar tweeted in support of India.  

9. Jibran Nasir extended support to India and hoped for the situation to improve. 

10. Pakistani activist Muniba Mazari tweeted in support of India amid rising Covid cases in the country. 

11. Journalist Shiraz Hassan expressed solidarity with India. 

12. Singer Farhan Saeed also tweeted in support of India amidst surge in Covid cases.

Humanity above all. 