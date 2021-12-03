Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has found himself in a bit of internet trouble. The Pakistan embassy in Serbia released a parody video criticising Khan over the non-payment of their salaries and skyrocketing inflation in the country.

In a now deleted tweet, the embassy said:

With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official(s) will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this naya Pakistan?

The embassy also tweeted that it was left with no option but tweet this.

This bizarre tweet from a government agency has made some people question who is in charge of the account, while many others believe that the criticism was warranted.

Give us Evidence that Embassy staff in Serbia was paid on time for last three months , otherwise we will take this as Correct News !#Pakistan #Pakistani @ForeignOfficePk @OfficialDGISPR @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/xeqrFud0AR — Dr.Jafery🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@jafery_dr) December 3, 2021

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been #hacked. pic.twitter.com/iubqHFjfAw — Shahid Bhatti🇵🇰 (@ShahidBhattiPTI) December 3, 2021

A rap song is going viral on the twitter of #Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia. In this, the Prime Minister of Pakistan #imrankhanPTI is being greatly insulted. pic.twitter.com/naDifmcJaJ — Inaya (@Inayasahbukhari) December 3, 2021

#NayaPakistan

No matter what happens, don't be afraid of yourself...😜😜

A short video song of Pakistan's failure..

Apne ghabrana nahi hai...Must watch#ImranKhan #Serbia #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/H5SPmvnf61 — MAHREEN KHAN (@MAHREENKHAN786) December 3, 2021

A rap song is going viral on the twitter of #Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia. In this, the Prime Minister of Pakistan #imrankhanPTI is being greatly insulted. pic.twitter.com/PFGXjnha8j — Altaf Hussain Mir (@AltafHu77199137) December 3, 2021

Pakistan's Ambassador to Serbia, Shehryar Akbar Khan claims that all salaries of the staff in @PakinSerbia were paid two days ago and that the Twitter account has been hacked. @ForeignOfficePk has also confirmed that the account has been hacked. #Serbia #PakInSerbia #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/MyotXuAG0D — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 3, 2021

On the other hand, opposition leader in Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief said that the country was paying the price for inflation, unemployment and economic devastation, NDTV reported.

The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government has no realisation that it is not only the poor but even those holding white-collar jobs that have been crushed by it.

An official statement from the Pakistani embassy in Serbia is awaited.