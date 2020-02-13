A man was beaten up by the family of his first wife in Karachi's North Nazimabad area. Why? Well, he was about to tie the knot for the third time without asking for his first wife's permission.

According to NDTV, after the incident, the groom registered a case against the family of his first wife for gatecrashing the wedding and rounding him up. The police said that they have to reason to keep the man in custody and both the man and the woman have been asked to approach the civil court.

During the whole incident, the man was injured and wanted to take legal actions against his assailants. He has been sent to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities, the police added.

Speaking to the media, the man said,

She is my first wife. My relation with her has ended. It happened recently ... a few days ago. I will send (a legal) notice, too, and my lawyer will speak to them as well.

On the other hand, the woman claimed that, in 2018, her husband had contracted his second marriage without her permission and now he was caught attempting the third marriage in a similar manner.

As per the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961, a man needs a written permission from the first wife before he can tie the knot for the second time.