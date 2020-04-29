Amid this lockdown, many people are spending their birthdays in their homes and some are even alone on their special day.

Like this elderly man in Panchkula who was alone at home on his birthday, but the Panchkula Police made it special by surprising him with a cake.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, receiving lakhs of views.

The man broke into tears seeing this gesture of the city police.

Mere bachche bahar rehte hain, main akela rehta hoon. 

The video is receiving a lot of love and heartwarming comments from netizens.

This is indeed one of the best things we've seen on the internet in a while.