Amid this lockdown, many people are spending their birthdays in their homes and some are even alone on their special day.

Like this elderly man in Panchkula who was alone at home on his birthday, but the Panchkula Police made it special by surprising him with a cake.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, receiving lakhs of views.

When the cops came to visit.



Must watch 👍 pic.twitter.com/5hV2HSh2NY — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 28, 2020

The man broke into tears seeing this gesture of the city police.

Mere bachche bahar rehte hain, main akela rehta hoon.

The video is receiving a lot of love and heartwarming comments from netizens.

Heartmelting, wonderful gesture from Police, I m pretty sure with such gestures the gap/fear between Police and common people will reduce drastically.🥰🙏👍 — Ebullient_99 (@Nielesh_Joshi) April 28, 2020

When cops said:Apke Bachcho ne bheja hai.. See the surprised look at his face. Elders needs attention with a pinch of love & this time cops delivered that love. ☺ — shalini sharma (@Sharmashalini05) April 28, 2020

Thanks for sharing this...brought tears to the eyes. Reminded me of my dad who is all alone rt now in India due to lockdown😔 — Ridhi/Nita (@badassbrownmom) April 28, 2020

That's such a moving video...there are many senior citizens whos families stay far away from them and at this stage of life , they only long for love and care...

It's indeed a must watch video...kudos to the cops for making Uncle's birthday so special...🙏 — prachi (@prachi_das) April 28, 2020

The look on that man is priceless when the policeman said "hum bhi aapke hi bachhe hai" — Himanshu Gupta (@himanshu98gupta) April 28, 2020

This is indeed one of the best things we've seen on the internet in a while.