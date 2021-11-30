Parag Agrawal will be the new CEO of Twitter from now on. He succeeds Jack Dorsey after serving as the CTO of Twitter for 4 years.

Soon after his appointment was made official, the new CEO sent an email to all Twitter employees.

He wrote:

Team, most of all, I'm grateful for all of you, and it's you who inspire confidence in our future together. I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs....

Further, he encouraged employees to work towards fulfilling Twitter's ambitious goals in future.

Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together. We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each one of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact.

You can read the entire note here.