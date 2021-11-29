In an open letter today, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter announced that he was stepping down from his role. Indian origin, and current Chief Technology Officer, Parag Agrawal is set to take over.

In a tweet, Jack Dorsey announced the move and stated the reasons behind it saying, "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate, has served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer since 2017. After completing his PhD from Stanford University, Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 as an ads engineer.