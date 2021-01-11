If you've had a paragliding experience, you'd know what it feels like to be in air. With so many emotions - fear, excitement, etc., you are literally on top of the world.

When we think of paragliding, this image instantly comes up in our minds.

Back in 2019, when Vipin Sahu shared a video of his first experience of paragliding, it went viral and he became an internet sensation. His conversation with the pilot gave us a lot of meme material.

He shot to fame and was seen in the reality TV shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Roadies Revolution.

Vipin is back in the headlines, this time for overcoming his fear and trying paragliding again. Recently, he uploaded another video of him paragliding at the same place, Bir in Himachal Pradesh.

In the 12-minute long video, Vipin can be seen looking relaxed and composed and he also sipped a glass of tea mid-air.

Netizens reacted to his video. While some praised him for trying paragliding again, others felt it's more of a publicity stunt.

