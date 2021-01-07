Images of Vagbhatananda Park, that recently opened to public in a small village of Kerala, are going viral on social media.
Vagbhatananda Park at Karakkad, Vadakara is now open to public.— Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) January 6, 2021
The park is built by @KeralaTourism dept. in memory of renaissance hero & social reformer Vagbhatananda guru. The park has leisure center, gym, badminton court, public well, toilet & sidewalk among other facilities. pic.twitter.com/gB50sIGtsn
The park built by the Kerala Tourism Department at a cost of ₹2.80 crore, is a memorial to Vagbhatananda, a renaissance leader in Uralungal.
It consists of statues, open stage, badminton court, open gymnasium, and children’s park, besides small huts along the way, for rest. There are seating corners beneath the trees. Toilets have been designed to accommodate the differently abled as well.
Ever since its inauguration by Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampalli Surendran this Tuesday, 5th January, netizens have been sharing the pics with praises for the state-of-the-art project.
A small #Kerala village near Vadakara saying aao kabhi haveli pe. pic.twitter.com/rAXwPWpoUA— Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) January 6, 2021
This is just stunning. Amazing work done @KeralaTourism https://t.co/bzqmiP4hrT— Sahil Pandey (@sahilndy) January 6, 2021
Dayummmm! https://t.co/Gv9leri04z— Tushar Mehta 🤳 (@thetymonbay) January 7, 2021
A role model which can demand huge infrastructure capital by government. #NewIndia #DecadeGoals https://t.co/qQxuztGFo8— Aksrock (@aksrock) January 7, 2021
Nicely done @KeralaTourism 👏 https://t.co/4dhN7gHUXz— Pooja Sinai Shirwaikar (@PoojaShirwaikar) January 6, 2021
Looking like a village from Nordic countries https://t.co/GVQbZEkwti— Anish Bhagat (@Anishbhagat13) January 6, 2021
Wow! Chalooo https://t.co/LjETMHxMOo— The MischiefMaker (@mischi3fmak3r) January 6, 2021
@mysurucitycorp @MCCComm_Mys an excellent example of how any city can be developed. Can we expect this quality of work in Mysore? @mepratap @Mysuru_Infra https://t.co/DL3kaQNR0h— Subramanya Y A (@yellambal) January 6, 2021
This is truly a model for public space design in India.