Images of Vagbhatananda Park, that recently opened to public in a small village of Kerala, are going viral on social media.

Vagbhatananda Park at Karakkad, Vadakara is now open to public.



The park is built by @KeralaTourism dept. in memory of renaissance hero & social reformer Vagbhatananda guru. The park has leisure center, gym, badminton court, public well, toilet & sidewalk among other facilities. pic.twitter.com/gB50sIGtsn — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) January 6, 2021

The park built by the Kerala Tourism Department at a cost of ₹2.80 crore, is a memorial to Vagbhatananda, a renaissance leader in Uralungal.

It consists of statues, open stage, badminton court, open gymnasium, and children’s park, besides small huts along the way, for rest. There are seating corners beneath the trees. Toilets have been designed to accommodate the differently abled as well.

Ever since its inauguration by Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampalli Surendran this Tuesday, 5th January, netizens have been sharing the pics with praises for the state-of-the-art project.

A small #Kerala village near Vadakara saying aao kabhi haveli pe. pic.twitter.com/rAXwPWpoUA — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) January 6, 2021

For a second, I thought it was some remote village in the Scandinavian. Hopefully I will get to visit this place someday! https://t.co/QV7tGVJouI — Rohan Bhowmick (@militant_monk_) January 6, 2021

This is just stunning. Amazing work done @KeralaTourism https://t.co/bzqmiP4hrT — Sahil Pandey (@sahilndy) January 6, 2021

Transformative Urban spaces with strong pedestrian facilities need of the hour. We are proud to have implemented one such project Vagbhatananda park at Vadakara, Kozhikode district. https://t.co/eb6G1v481L — P Bala Kiran. IAS (@balakiran_ias) January 6, 2021

A role model which can demand huge infrastructure capital by government. #NewIndia #DecadeGoals https://t.co/qQxuztGFo8 — Aksrock (@aksrock) January 7, 2021

Looking like a village from Nordic countries https://t.co/GVQbZEkwti — Anish Bhagat (@Anishbhagat13) January 6, 2021

@mysurucitycorp @MCCComm_Mys an excellent example of how any city can be developed. Can we expect this quality of work in Mysore? @mepratap @Mysuru_Infra https://t.co/DL3kaQNR0h — Subramanya Y A (@yellambal) January 6, 2021

This is truly a model for public space design in India.