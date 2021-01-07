Images of Vagbhatananda Park, that recently opened to public in a small village of Kerala, are going viral on social media. 

The park built by the Kerala Tourism Department at a cost of ₹2.80 crore, is a memorial to Vagbhatananda, a renaissance leader in Uralungal.

It consists of statues, open stage, badminton court, open gymnasium, and children’s park, besides small huts along the way, for rest. There are seating corners beneath the trees. Toilets have been designed to accommodate the differently abled as well.

Ever since its inauguration by Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampalli Surendran this Tuesday, 5th January, netizens have been sharing the pics with praises for the state-of-the-art project.

This is truly a model for public space design in India. 