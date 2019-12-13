States like Uttarkhand and Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy snowfall as intense cold waves grip the regions. Uttarakhand recorded the season's heaviest snowfall and hill stations like Shimla and Manali are also covered in a thick white blanket of snow. 

Dehradun, Delhi and other North Indian states also experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday. According to the MET department, the weather conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days. 

Netizens, meanwhile, wasted no time in posting picturesque images of places covered in snow, that are simply breathtaking, on various social media platforms. Have a look. 

What a beautiful sight! What are your views?