States like Uttarkhand and Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy snowfall as intense cold waves grip the regions. Uttarakhand recorded the season's heaviest snowfall and hill stations like Shimla and Manali are also covered in a thick white blanket of snow.

Himachal Pradesh: Area around Prashar Lake in Mandi covered in snow following heavy snowfall in the region, today. pic.twitter.com/hRsAIoPnrH — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

Dehradun, Delhi and other North Indian states also experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday. According to the MET department, the weather conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days.

Uttarakhand: A sheet of snow covers area around Kedarnath shrine following heavy snowfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/u8Kqk56sLS — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Netizens, meanwhile, wasted no time in posting picturesque images of places covered in snow, that are simply breathtaking, on various social media platforms. Have a look.

Woke up to snow and no electricity. It's gonna be a good day ;) #manali pic.twitter.com/kHJmmr3gCi — DejaVu Cafe | Old Manali (@DejavuManali) December 13, 2019

