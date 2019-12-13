Himachal Pradesh: Area around Prashar Lake in Mandi covered in snow following heavy snowfall in the region, today. pic.twitter.com/hRsAIoPnrH— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
Dehradun, Delhi and other North Indian states also experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday. According to the MET department, the weather conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days.
Uttarakhand: A sheet of snow covers area around Kedarnath shrine following heavy snowfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/u8Kqk56sLS— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Netizens, meanwhile, wasted no time in posting picturesque images of places covered in snow, that are simply breathtaking, on various social media platforms. Have a look.
Woke up to snow and no electricity. It's gonna be a good day ;) #manali pic.twitter.com/kHJmmr3gCi— DejaVu Cafe | Old Manali (@DejavuManali) December 13, 2019
Snowfall continues in #Manali #Himachal : images shot a while back pic.twitter.com/z5Cud4J7sw— Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) December 12, 2019
Snowy days are here again ❄️❄️❄️@atmanuallaya https://t.co/nThyXbNGmy— ManuAllaya Resortspa (@atmanuallaya) December 12, 2019
.#wintersinhimalayas #snowyday #atmanuallaya #manali #thehimalayas #travelhimachal #himachaltourism #travelmanali #travelgram #himachalpradesh pic.twitter.com/NDeLGQ7901
Visual music ! #Manali pic.twitter.com/q3aRZ9AXUo— Gatsby (@sivarakurthi) December 12, 2019
Snow updates from Manali!! I miss home and I miss my people! #HimachalPradesh #Manali #Snow #Winter pic.twitter.com/6A4bcClblP— Shivee Sirmauri (@GypsieWanderer) December 12, 2019
First snowfall of the season. Welcomes you. 🙏 Winter memories H.P. ❄️ #narkanda #shimla #winter #memories #season #valley #coolvillage #snow #snowfall #forests #traveling #himachalpradesh pic.twitter.com/D7002sQTSt— Namaste (@iamnirmal375) December 13, 2019
First Snowfall of This season 📍Shimla (12/12/ 2019)— Tour2Himachal (@tour2himachal) December 12, 2019
Immense Beauty of Snow covered sanjauli himachal Pradesh.#IncredibleIndia #himachalpradesh #Shimla pic.twitter.com/xNXJHOQzEp— Siddharth Bakaria (@Sidbakaria) December 9, 2019
Snow covered Shimla is a breath taking sight, enjoy it from the warm comfort of Wildflower Hall.— WildflowerHall (@wildflowerhall) December 12, 2019
.#MyOberoi #OberoiExperiences #CharmedByTheOberoi #WildflowerHall #Shimla #Snowfall #FirstSnowFall #Mountains #Vacation #Winters #Holidays #Resorts #LuxuriousVacation pic.twitter.com/gyjX6XAuy0
First snowfall of the season,Welcomes you,Winter memories #HimachalPradesh . ❄️ @HimachalToursT1 #shimla #snow #snowfall @Himachal@hp_tourism@HimachalW@MysuruWeather @Mysuru_Environ @kalyanasundarsv pic.twitter.com/DRh7o86h3R— Mohamed Aleemulla Shariff (@MdAleemshariff) December 13, 2019
What a beautiful sight! What are your views?