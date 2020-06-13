Now that religious places are opening due to the relaxations amid Covid-19 guidelines, people are finding different and creative ways to maintain social distancing.

A man by the name of Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. This bell has an automatic sensor in the temple bell in order to avoid physical contact.

MP: A man, Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. He says "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact)". #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bjY13EqZk6 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Nahru, who coincidently is a muslim man, talked about his idea and said,

I felt that there should be a way for people to able to ring the bell during the pandemic without touching it, so I installed this sensor. We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor.

An automatic sensor in the Temple bell to avoid the physical contact of devotees. pic.twitter.com/uh2N1EXQpz — chittaranjan Panda (@chittapanda1302) June 13, 2020

Netizens lauded this idea.

Really appreciable job and his thinking. I am not appreciating bcoz as Muslim he helped hindu .i appreciate bcoz his thinking is for society and usage of science.same thinking needs to develop in all indians, be above all religions ,avoid media n Political old dvide n rule — skybird (@mail2gyaan) June 13, 2020

People like him need to be celebrated all over the place for their brilliant use of technology to bring in social harmony...

This contactless bell was invented after temple authorities notified that people are not touching bells in the temple to avoid spread of the infection.