Now that religious places are opening due to the relaxations amid Covid-19 guidelines, people are finding different and creative ways to maintain social distancing. 

A man by the name of Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. This bell has an automatic sensor in the temple bell in order to avoid physical contact. 

Nahru, who coincidently is a muslim man, talked about his idea and said, 

I felt that there should be a way for people to able to ring the bell during the pandemic without touching it, so I installed this sensor. We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor. 

Netizens lauded this idea. 

This contactless bell was invented after temple authorities notified that people are not touching bells in the temple to avoid spread of the infection. 