As people living in the Indian subcontinent, we know this better than anybody that the rising temperature, the sweat, and rashes in the scorching heat has the ability to secretly drive people a little over the edge.

Now usually people sip on some lemonade and carry hand fans to beat the heat, but this woman in Ukrain decided to talk a walk on the wing of a plane because she was feeling "too hot"

Yup, you heard that right folks, a video of this bizarre incident recently surfaced on the internet and instantly went viral on several social media platforms:

After the aircraft had landed in Kiev, this woman casually opened the emergency exit and just went to the wing to get some air.

Though according to reports, the mother-of-two did complain about feeling too hot after arriving in the city from Turkey, the International airlines has decided to blacklist her.

A passenger on the Boeing 737-86N aircraft further exclaimed that even her own kids were shocked to see their mom taking a stroll on the wing:

She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door and went out. By that time her two children were outside the plane and standing right next to me. They were surprised, saying, ‘that’s our mum!

Oddball woman walks on airplane's wing to 'get some fresh air'https://t.co/xnd1I4UAKQ pic.twitter.com/xVqT3K2eua — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) September 2, 2020

The woman has been officially blacklisted by the airplanes for her misconduct.