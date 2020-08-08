Earlier yesterday, an Air India Express aircraft traveling from Dubai to Kozhikode crashed after skidding on the rain-soaked runway and split into two.

Kerala: An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TxrQEzxPDV — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The Director-General of Civil Aviation claimed that there were approximately 191 people on board. As we write this, the death toll has risen up to 18. Both the pilots lost their lives in the fatal accident.

According to reports, Kerala Minister KT Jaleel said that one out of the eighteen people who lost their lives to this unfortunate accident, tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the 18 passengers who died in #Kozhikode flight crash has tested #COVID19 positive: Kerala minister K T Jaleel — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2020

Minister Jaleel further revealed that the samples of the 45-year-old passenger, Sudheer Varyath were sent for testing and unfortunately returned positive.

The current aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri has mentioned that he will be holding consultations with senior civial aviation officers as he visited the sight.

My heart goes out to the families & friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident involving @FlyWithIX Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode last evening & offer my heartfelt condolences.



Reasons for the mishap are being investigated. pic.twitter.com/awEGpU9EmK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 8, 2020

More details awaited.