Earlier yesterday, an Air India Express aircraft traveling from Dubai to Kozhikode crashed after skidding on the rain-soaked runway and split into two. 

The Director-General of Civil Aviation claimed that there were approximately 191 people on board. As we write this, the death toll has risen up to 18. Both the pilots lost their lives in the fatal accident. 

Source: The Indian Express

According to reports, Kerala Minister KT Jaleel said that one out of the eighteen people who lost their lives to this unfortunate accident, tested positive for COVID-19.  

Minister Jaleel further revealed that the samples of the 45-year-old passenger, Sudheer Varyath were sent for testing and unfortunately returned positive. 

The current aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri has mentioned that he will be holding consultations with senior civial aviation officers as he visited the sight. 

More details awaited. 