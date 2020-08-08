Earlier yesterday, an Air India Express aircraft traveling from Dubai to Kozhikode crashed after skidding on the rain-soaked runway and split into two.
Kerala: An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TxrQEzxPDV— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020
According to reports, Kerala Minister KT Jaleel said that one out of the eighteen people who lost their lives to this unfortunate accident, tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the 18 passengers who died in #Kozhikode flight crash has tested #COVID19 positive: Kerala minister K T Jaleel— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2020
The current aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri has mentioned that he will be holding consultations with senior civial aviation officers as he visited the sight.
My heart goes out to the families & friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident involving @FlyWithIX Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode last evening & offer my heartfelt condolences.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 8, 2020
Reasons for the mishap are being investigated. pic.twitter.com/awEGpU9EmK
More details awaited.