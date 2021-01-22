Remember how the Pentagon literally told us a few months ago that aliens existed? While that may have faded from public memory, new evidence is bringing the conversation about little green men back to the fore.

A video captured by a passenger onboard a Singapore Airlines plane shows a white UFO whizzing past it just minutes before landing.

The flight was heading to Zurich Airport on 17 January, and the incident occurred some time between 7:30 AM and 7:50 AM.

The passenger had switched on his phone camera to record the landing. Moments after hitting record, a white object flies past the plane, shocking people on board. Watch the video below.

According to experts, the object was not a drone or a bird because it was invisible on the radar. Whatever could it be? The sequel to Arrival?