Earlier this week, the Junior Women Hockey Team us proud by winning the Tri-Nation Series against Australia and New Zealand.

FT: 🇮🇳 1-2 🇦🇺



Kudos to our Jr. Indian Eves for putting up a tough fight against Team Australia.



Today's game belonged to @HockeyAustralia but the 3 Nations Tournament Australia belongs to #TeamIndia.



Congratulations to the series winners! pic.twitter.com/U10uYppSLP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 8, 2019

The team was flying Air India for their journey back home when the captain of the aircraft gave the champions a warm welcome by announcing their presence on board and congratulating them on their big achievement.

Soon after which, all the passengers on board broke into applause, as one of the players paraded the trophy across the plane. Watch the full video here:

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team were traveling onboard Air India after Winning #GOLD in The Tri Nation Series Against Australia and New Zealand. The Captain made a special announcement to congratulate them. This was applauded by all , which was Passengers!

Chak De India!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jVwwjU1HbZ — Dr Deepak Deshpande (@ddtimes) December 12, 2019

Truly a proud moment that deserves to be celebrated.