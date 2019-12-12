Earlier this week, the Junior Women Hockey Team us proud by winning the Tri-Nation Series against Australia and New Zealand.

The team was flying Air India for their journey back home when the captain of the aircraft gave the champions a warm welcome by announcing their presence on board and congratulating them on their big achievement.

Source: Twitter

Soon after which, all the passengers on board broke into applause, as one of the players paraded the trophy across the plane. Watch the full video here: 

Truly a proud moment that deserves to be celebrated. 