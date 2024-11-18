Imagine this, you’re aboard a premium Vande Bharat Express, soaking in the comfort, zipping through picturesque landscapes, and eagerly awaiting the much-hyped meal service. But instead of enjoying your sambhar, you spot some unexpected guests, black insects floating in your food. Yes, this is not the plot of a dystopian thriller. This is real life.

A passenger traveling on the Tirunelveli to Chennai route recently experienced this unpleasant surprise. What followed?

A viral video that had the internet gagging harder than a bad food challenge on YouTube. Congress MP Manickam Tagore jumped into the chat, questioning Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about hygiene standards and accountability. He tweeted, “Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, live insects were found in the food served on the Tirunelveli-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. Passengers have raised concerns over hygiene and IRCTC’s accountability.” And let’s just say, the internet wasn’t feeling too forgiving.

Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw ji ,live insects 🦟 were found in the food served on the Tirunelveli-Chennai #VandeBharatExpress



Passengers have raised concerns over hygiene and IRCTC’s accountability.

What steps are being taken to address this and ensure food safety on premium trains? pic.twitter.com/auR2bqtmip — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 16, 2024

Railways Responds, But Is It Enough?

The Railways didn’t waste time issuing a statement (because, PR 101). They conducted an “immediate investigation,” concluding that the insect wasn’t in the sambhar but “stuck to the lid of the aluminum container.” Um, yeah, like that makes it better? A health inspector at Dindigul station examined the food package, and as a result, the catering contractor, Ms. Brindavan Food Products, was slapped with a ₹50,000 fine.

For those thinking, “Well, that’s the end of it,” let’s not forget, this isn’t Vande Bharat’s first food scandal. Just a few months ago, another passenger found a cockroach in their meal. At this point, it’s less of a premium train service and more of an uninvited zoo.

The Railways also collected food samples for further testing and promised a “detailed investigation” to determine the source of the contamination. But the damage is done. The once-celebrated Vande Bharat, hailed as a ‘Make in India’ marvel with its high-speed trains and upgraded safety standards, now has a growing reputation for questionable food quality.

Twitter Reacts: “Sambhar Special with a Side of Insects?”

Naturally, Twitter had a field day. One user wrote, “Next time, can I get sambhar without the protein boost, please?” Another added, “Forget Atithi Devo Bhava, looks like ‘bugs are the real VIPs’ on these trains.” While the memes are hilarious, the incident raises serious concerns about food safety on premium trains meant to redefine Indian railways.

For passengers, maybe pack your own meals. For the Railways, you might want to prioritize hygiene over PR damage control. And for the rest of us watching this chaos unfold? Let’s just hope Vande Bharat gets its act together before it becomes infamous for being the fastest train serving “extra toppings.”