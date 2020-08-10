After VIVO's withdrawal as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is now one of the main brands in the run for the the spot.

A report by News 18 quoted the Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala as saying:

We are considering the IPL title sponsorship for this year, since we want to give the Patanjali brand a global marketing platform.

Other companies in contention are said to be Jio, Amazon, Tata group, Dream11 and Byju's. IPL starts on September 19, 2020 in the UAE because of coronavirus scare.

Speaking on the matter, BCCI president and former cricket Sourav Ganguly had earlier noted:

You keep your other options open. It is like Plan A and Plan B. Sensible people do it. Sensible brands do it. Sensible corporates do it. BCCI, it's a very a strong foundation - the game, the players, the administrators in the past have made this game so strong that BCCI is able to handle all these blips.

