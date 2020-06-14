With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to kill people all over the globe and no vaccine in sight, Patanjali's co-founder and CEO, Acharya Balkrishna has claimed that his company has managed to develop an Ayurveda medicine that has cured COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days, Indian Express reported.

Speaking to reporters, Balkrishna said that a trial had been conducted on hundreds of Covid-19 patients and that his company's 'medicine' has yielded 100% favourable results.

We appointed a team of scientists after the Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results.

'We can say that the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda', he claimed.

Earlier the Maharashtra government had also approved the use of homoeopathy medicine Arsenic Album 30 for the general population as a prophylactic against Covid-19 and as an immunity booster.