From movie dialogues to witty slogans, there’s no doubt that our desi auto-rickshaws have the quirkiest lines written on their backs. It’s not very uncommon to see pictures and names of famous celebrities on their vehicles.

Similarly, an auto-rickshaw in Kerala had the novelist Paulo Coelho's name written on its back.

Apart from the author’s name, the auto-rickshaw also had The Alchemist, which is one of his bestselling books, written in Malayalam on his vehicle.

After the picture went viral on social media, the Brazilian lyricist responded to it.

Paulo Coelho tweeted the photo of the auto-rickshaw and wrote “Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo).”

Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo) pic.twitter.com/13IdqKwsMo — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 4, 2021

According to a report, the auto-rickshaw belongs to a man named KA Pradeep.

KAPradeep has read all his books translated to Malayalam. I am wowwed by you man.@paulocoelho tweets 'Alchemist' autorickshaw on Kochi road, owner Pradeep in seventh heaven | Kerala News | @Onmanorama https://t.co/SpPw0NSlz5 — It's me (@nrynshny) September 6, 2021

With over 21.9K likes already, desi fans didn’t take long and started pouring their love on his tweet.

Whether it's fiction or non fiction, every world classics are translated into Malayalam, mother tongue of Keralites. And you are one of the most celebrated modern day writer here in Kerala. — rejimon varghese (@rejimonv) September 5, 2021

keralites love this book !!! its recommended by every teacher to their students — Nir⁷ (@ughtan7) September 5, 2021

Thanks for this article. Kerala can be proud of Pradeep! Such good things happen only in #Kerala. — Mohan (@mohan71105) September 5, 2021

You are great to remember a Keralite who loves you much.We the people of Kerala are proud to your tweet. — Ismail Narikkodan (@Narikkod1Ismail) September 6, 2021

It's morning here in Kerala, and this is the first thing I saw today... Couldn't have been much better, because I started my journey with The Alchemist, glad that I'm still following it's path. Thank you for sharing this pic.

PS: my twitter username suggests it😊😊 — Rachel (@FathimaSantiago) September 5, 2021

Paulo coelho is a household name in Kerala and Alchemist would be familiar to a majority. Glad that this pic reached all the way till Brazil. Again Brazil 🇧🇷 is a second home to millions of diehard Brazil soccer fans here. We invite you to the 'God's own country' legend ❤💕 — Soccer Kerala (@kerala_soccer) September 5, 2021

We love your books sir😍 Alchemist is a book that every reader loves😍💜 — Lea⁷💜💙 (@starryhope16) September 5, 2021

It will not be an over statement if I tell Paulo Coelho is the most read writer in Kerala. No motivational class or seminar goes without a mention of Coelho. Any book store you visit will be well stocked with Coelhos works. You will also find them with streetside vendors for sure — Anish Antony (@antonanish) September 6, 2021

How amazing is this?