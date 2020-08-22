After crossing many obstacles that life threw at her, this girl named Payal Kumari whose family hailed from Bihar has amazed everyone by securing the first rank in her final year examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala.



She is the daughter of a migrant worker who belongs to Gosaimadhi village in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar. Pramod Kumar Singh had left his native place along with his family when Payal was four years old and now he works in a hardware shop in Ernakulam, Kochi.

Another story of #InclusiveIndia from Kerala! Payal Kumari, daughter of a migrant labourer from Bihar, wins first rank in the BA (History and Archaeology) exams of Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala. Congratulations Payal!https://t.co/p0KgkHjp0D — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 22, 2020

Reportedly, Payal had passed her grade 10 scoring 83% while scoring 95% in her secondary final exams in Humanities.



In 2017, she had taken admission in Mar Thoma College for Women, Perumbavoor to pursue History and Archaeology. In 2020, she secured the first position in her undergraduate final exams.

But this was no easy feat as Payal had to overcome many challenges and was even forced to stop her studies due to financial restraints.

After being provided with financial and economic aid from her college, Payal was able to go ahead with her higher education.



She is not only a star student but is also a volunteer of the National Service Scheme (NSS). Payal has helped out in flood relief campaigns set up by her college in 2018.

This shows that if one has the determination, everything seems possible.