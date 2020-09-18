Online payment company Paytm, which has been hugely popular for sometime now, has been taken off the Google Play Store. The app is is India’s most valued startup and claims over 50 million monthly active users.

According to Tech Crunch, Google pulled Paytm from the Play Store for repeatedly violating its gambling policies. However, it's still working on phones that already have the app.

Google Play Store prohibits online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps, and Paytm was apparently furthering sports betting in India.

Even if an app leads consumers to external sites that allow them to participate in paid tournaments, this also goes against their policies

Paytm's other apps, such as Business and Mall, still appear on the Play Store. Further updates to the story are awaited.