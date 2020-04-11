Due to the coronavirus outbreak, social distancing has become the new norm. TBH, more than anything else, it is the need of the hour. And, by the looks of it, it seems like this act is no more limited to humans.

Even our national bird seems to realise its importance. Don't believe me?

Recently, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, took to Twitter to share a unique picture where seven peacocks were seen practising social distancing amid the lockdown.

Learn social distancing amid lockdown from our national birds. Peacock edition. A click from Govt. School, Roon (Nagaur). Via @SocialChartered pic.twitter.com/YTrJQriOmg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 10, 2020

In the viral picture, peacocks were spotted chilling and sitting in a line while 'social distancing' in a government school in Nagpur, Rajasthan. Very impressive!

While there are some people who still don't understand the importance of social distancing, wildlife, on the other hand, seems to understand its value. And, that's exactly what some Twitter users had to say about this amusing incident. Take a look.

We should learn social distancing from our national bird — Mukesh Sangoi (@sangoi_mukesh) April 10, 2020

Right time for this beautiful click! — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) April 10, 2020

This is such a soothing pic at this time. — kiran (@Kiran28jan) April 10, 2020

Smart, they realize the value of space if they spread their wings. — AM KEJRified (@shobhapande) April 10, 2020

That is how animals set an example.

Unfortunately we humans are called more evolved. — rajesh g (@rajeshg1992) April 10, 2020

Never seen this kind of wonder. They created a natural pattern... — Deepshikha Goyal (@ddeepshikha) April 10, 2020

They have all the space... good for them — Preeti sharda (@pritsee) April 10, 2020

Wow.. Intelligent Peacocks😍😍😍 — Five5starA 2.0 (@Five5starA_) April 10, 2020

Practicing social distancing 😁 — yeshashri selvaraj (@Milla08654407) April 10, 2020

This picture has already garnered more than 10k likes and 1.7k retweets.

Remember, in these crucial times, social distancing can make a huge difference so, don't take it lightly.