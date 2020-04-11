Due to the coronavirus outbreak, social distancing has become the new norm. TBH, more than anything else, it is the need of the hour. And, by the looks of it, it seems like this act is no more limited to humans.
Even our national bird seems to realise its importance. Don't believe me?
Recently, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, took to Twitter to share a unique picture where seven peacocks were seen practising social distancing amid the lockdown.
Learn social distancing amid lockdown from our national birds. Peacock edition. A click from Govt. School, Roon (Nagaur). Via @SocialChartered pic.twitter.com/YTrJQriOmg— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 10, 2020
In the viral picture, peacocks were spotted chilling and sitting in a line while 'social distancing' in a government school in Nagpur, Rajasthan. Very impressive!
While there are some people who still don't understand the importance of social distancing, wildlife, on the other hand, seems to understand its value. And, that's exactly what some Twitter users had to say about this amusing incident. Take a look.
Right time for this beautiful click!— Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) April 10, 2020
This is such a soothing pic at this time.— kiran (@Kiran28jan) April 10, 2020
Smart, they realize the value of space if they spread their wings.— AM KEJRified (@shobhapande) April 10, 2020
That is how animals set an example.— rajesh g (@rajeshg1992) April 10, 2020
Unfortunately we humans are called more evolved.
Never seen this kind of wonder. They created a natural pattern...— Deepshikha Goyal (@ddeepshikha) April 10, 2020
They have all the space... good for them— Preeti sharda (@pritsee) April 10, 2020
Practicing social distancing 😁— yeshashri selvaraj (@Milla08654407) April 10, 2020
This picture has already garnered more than 10k likes and 1.7k retweets.