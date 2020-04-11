Due to the coronavirus outbreak, social distancing has become the new norm. TBH, more than anything else, it is the need of the hour. And, by the looks of it, it seems like this act is no more limited to humans.  

Even our national bird seems to realise its importance. Don't believe me? 

Recently, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, took to Twitter to share a unique picture where seven peacocks were seen practising social distancing amid the lockdown.

In the viral picture, peacocks were spotted chilling and sitting in a line while 'social distancing' in a government school in Nagpur, Rajasthan. Very impressive!

While there are some people who still don't understand the importance of social distancing, wildlife, on the other hand, seems to understand its value. And, that's exactly what some Twitter users had to say about this amusing incident. Take a look. 

This picture has already garnered more than 10k likes and 1.7k retweets. 

Remember, in these crucial times, social distancing can make a huge difference so, don't take it lightly. 