Much of the world is practicing social distancing and the animals are having the time of their lives.

They are going to beaches, sleeping on roads and roaming around the city, just for chill vibes you know?

Just like these penguins strolling on the streets of Cape Town like it's no one's business.

BREAKING NEWS: Penguins taking back control in Cape Town. 🐧😃 pic.twitter.com/Rr0jqQuy54 — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) April 18, 2020

The video, captured by a penguin ranger, shows the three of them crossing an intersection and then hopping on to a pavement as they walk down.

A member of SANCCOB (Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds) said that usually the place is filled with people and vehicles and the penguins are now 'enjoying having their territory back'.

Imagine opening your window and seeing this outside. I wouldn't complain, TBH.