The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena".

According to a report by The Guardian, these videos have been shot by Navy pilots in the past and show what appear to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras.

While one of these videos is from 2004, two others were recorded in 2015. The US Navy had also acknowledged their authenticity in September 2019.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough, the videos have been released now to clear any misconceptions on whether the footage that was circulating in the past was real or not.

With 2020 already going to shit, this is how netizens reacted to the news.

#UFOs

Now we can say that aliens have already arrived on earth. pic.twitter.com/cONHiaovyI — Ashish Ranjan Swain (@ashishrswain86) April 28, 2020

#UFOs



Everyone 2 months ago: Damn 2020's been crazy, what's next, aliens exist?



The Pentagon: pic.twitter.com/tQd9dXAeO3 — swerve 🥢 (@swerveee) April 28, 2020

Pentagon officially releases these videos of #UFOs or 'unexplained aerial phenomena'. 2020 is turning out more like a hollywood apocalyptic movie. pic.twitter.com/fKpC2P3imX — Akshat Chauhan (@AkshatC89617810) April 28, 2020

Next thing you know we're going to be allowed outside again and see this #UFOs pic.twitter.com/GPQbJzuhml — Madisyn 🌻 (@adoreudarling) April 27, 2020

Ab kya baaki reh gaya hai dekhne ko?